KENDALLVILLE — May was a good month for the sun business.
Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby issued his monthly report on the McCray Solar Power Generation Facility during Monday’s Kendallville City Council meeting, showing the facility produced more electricity than expected during the month of May.
The solar panels generated 244,502 kilowatt-hours in May, up from the projected 238,163 kilowatt-hours the city had projected for the month. It was far and away the highest-producing month of the year. The next highest total came in April when 193,714 kilo-watt hours were generated.
Through the first five months of the year, the city has saved $72,413.67 that it otherwise would have had to purchase from Indiana Michigan Power.
January’s poor weather, however, has drug-down the field’s year-to-date numbers.
The facility only produced 58,026 kilo-watt hours in January, well under he projected 88,533 total the city had projected.
The solar field has been playing catchup — clear-skies willing — ever since.
After rebounding with a higher-than-anticipated total in February, March was another slow producing month. April wasn’t a good month either.
Production of any solar field is directly tied to the weather and the amount of sunshine that is seen.
According to Derby’s statistics, the facility is down 4.9% for the first five months of the year.
But three of the four highest generating months — at least according to projections — are still to come.
The city is projecting the field will produce $234,000 kilo-watt hours in June, with nearly 272,000 hours anticipated in July. August projection is approximately 223,000 kilowatt-hours.
Power rates increased in November 2020 from 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour to 9.05 cents, so the field has generated greater savings this year by producing power that the city would otherwise have to purchase from Indiana Michigan Power.
The city saved almost $166,000 in electric payments in 2022 thanks to the solar field, which generates power for the next-door wastewater treatment plant.
The field, designed to generate 2 million kilowatt-hours of power, hit that mark in 2022 by generating 2,006,343 kilowatt-hours.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council approved a five-year abatement for new equipment that manufacturer Hendrickson will be adding as part of a large building expansion.
The company is adding $1.832 million in new equipment, including $890,000 in racking storage for materials.
Through the course of the five-year abatement, Hendrickson will save $57,497 in property tax payments, according to figures provided by the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
On June 6, the council approved a 10-year tax abatement for Hendrickson, paving the way for the construction of a 133,000 square foot steel structure expansion at its current location to add manufacturing space and equipment as well as more offices.
The addition will lead to the company expecting to hire an additional 50 workers to its work force of 230.
The new workers will have an average salary of $45,700.
The abatement paperwork filed by Hendrickson puts the cost of the project at $15.2 million.
According to the company’s website, “Hendrickson is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric, and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brake systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry.”
The Kendallville operation is listed under the parent company’s category of truck and commercial vehicle systems.
The 10-year abatement will save the company $2.055 million in property taxes over its lifetime.
Once completed, the company will pay no property taxes on the improvements the first year, then 10% the second year, increasing by 10% increments for the next eight years.
The improvements will add $1.682 million in tax revenue during that decade-long span.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.