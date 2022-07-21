KENDALLVILLE — An effort to build a new training house serving special education graduates in Kendallville may now be delayed after Kendallville’s home school district tabled an interlocal agreement supporting the effort.
The Northeast Special Education Co-op had hoped to get all of the local northeast Indiana schools signed on this month and get a foundation and basement poured before Aug. 10, but that schedule now may be unreachable.
East Noble School Board members had a lot of questions but not a lot of definitive answers when considering the agreement, leading to a sharply split 4-3 vote to put off a decision until the board’s Aug. 10 meeting.
CHOICE House is a post-graduation training program for special education students age 18-22 with moderate disability, where those individuals can attend programming and learn home skills to help them toward independent living in their adult lives.
CHOICE enrollees learn and practice things like home maintenance, laundry, cooking, yard work — skills that they’ll need to master in order to live on their own on in other cooperative settings.
Currently the CHOICE program is hosted at the Mason House of Hope in downtown Angola. But the co-op is now trying to build a new facility and relocate to Kendallville, which is more centrally located in the region and can better serve students from all local school districts.
Because of the distance, East Noble currently has six students eligible but none enrolled because of the travel distance from Kendallville to Angola, Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said.
Those kind of life skills are currently being offered within East Noble High School, Principal Kathy Longenbaugh explained.
“We try to give them all of those opportunities that we have available to them in the classroom or in the building that they would see if they were living independently,” she said. “Washing clothes, doing dishes, cooking something for themselves is something we do for our students.”
Kendallville Restorations Inc., a neighborhood stabilization and revitalization nonprofit, donated land at 211 Sargent Street where it had previously purchased and demolished a eyesore duplex property as a site for the new CHOICE house.
The lot is currently owned by DeKalb County Eastern Community School District, as Eastside is the district that administers the Impact Institute program.
Gremaux said the co-op has $400,000 available to construct a new house, which will be built by building trades students from Impact Institute.
The schedule is to get local school districts on board and the have the lot dug out and a foundation and basement poured and ready for Aug. 10, the first day of East Noble’s 2022-23 school year and the first day for Impact Institute students. That would allow Impact kids to hit the work site on day one.
“The interlocal agreement is just necessary because this is the first property that the co-op will ever own, so they had to do this interlocal agreement,” Gremaux said.
The 13 school districts who are members of the co-op will be responsible for ongoing maintenance costs of the CHOICE house, with Gremaux explaining that the cost will be paid by districts who have students enrolled in the program. If no students are enrolled, that district won’t be responsible for a slice of the current upkeep.
But that opened a variety of questions from board members.
How much will the CHOICE house cost East Noble month-to-month or on an annual basis? How are expenses going to be assessed? How many students are enrolled? Is there is a cap on enrollment? What the dimensions of the building and how will it be configured?
Throughout the conversation, Gremaux had some solid answers for some questions, but also has several non-definitive answers and some that she just had no information about. Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch said he had little familiarity with the program, its costs and expenses and Longenbaugh she, too, only had limited knowledge about the CHOICE program.
All of that left board members visibly uneasy after a lengthy discussion.
Board member Scott Truelove moved to table the decision despite a delay potentially throwing the construction schedule off, with Barb Babcock seconding.
A voice vote was audibly split and unclear, with a follow up roll call vote splitting evenly — Truelove, Babcock and Jen Blackman voted to table, while Doug Jansen, Brad Anderson and Dave Pine voted against. With the deadlocked vote on the floor, board President Brent Durbin cast the tie-breaker, voting yea to table until the Aug. 10 meeting.
Other regional school districts including Central Noble, DeKalb Central and Fremont have recently approved the agreement, with East Noble being the first to express some hesitation.
With the hope to gather more information in the interim, East Noble will reconsider the agreement at its next meeting.
