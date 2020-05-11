ALBION — Weigand Construction of Fort Wayne will oversee design, bid and construction of the county's proposed $15 million annex building.
Two weeks after receiving proposals from four construction management firms and interviewing them, the Noble County Commissioners selected Weigand, which brought a solid proposal, sterling reputation and a few small bonus perks to the table.
Noble County is moving toward construction of a new annex building west of the courthouse in downtown Albion on the current site of the Noble County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor's building will be demolished to make way for the next annex.
The county has long been planning the project with the hope of bringing most of the county offices under two roofs — the courthouse and the annex. Currently, offices are spread out around about a half dozen locations in Albion.
Detailed cost estimates for the project range between $14.55 million and $15.17 million.
The county was seeking a construction management firm in order to take advantage of a building process called "construction manager as constructor." That process allows the county to hire a firm to manage the construction process and even complete some of the work itself, while managing the subcontractors used for the project.
The method is beneficial to the county because the manager assumes the risk for cost and construction performance, while in exchange having greater flexibility to hire out work and make changes as needed without input from the owner. That's attractive to government builders, who may only meet once a week or less and aren't hands-on with the project every day.
On Monday, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who has been coordinating the annex project for the county, reviewed the interviews with the four management firms.
While all four appeared to have great credentials and the ability to complete the project, Smith said the interview panel — which also included Commissioner Gary Leatherman and attorney Dennis Graft — felt two, The Hagerman Group and Weigand Construction, were the top prospects.
Both firms were well-versed in the CMC process and could self-perform some work including concrete, masonry and carpentry work if the won bids and both offered additional services include drone photography and video of the project and 3-D videos of the facility.
Both also had local managers available, with Hagerman's living about 15 minutes away from downtown. Weigand, however, had a superintendent who lives in Albion and could be on site in less than a minute when needed, a small point in that company's favor.
Also, Weigand scored another notch by offering to communicate and work with Impact Institute as a training and hands-on learning opportunity for area trades students during the construction.
"Weigand had brought it up because the superintendent they're proposing, his son had gone through the program," Smith said.
A Weigand representative had also initially informed Smith about the CMC process, leading the county to choose that method.
Smith, Leatherman and Graft said there was very little difference between Hagerman and Weigand, both of whom presented excellent proposals. In the end, it was the few small differences that tipped the scale and led the county to pick Weigand.
"I love the fact that Impact Institute would be involved," Commissioner Anita Hess said.
"The two really stood out and then there were a couple other things that leaned it maybe toward Weigand," Graft said.
The commissioners selected Weigand Construction on a 3-0 vote. Overall, Smith said all four of the firms were impressive.
"There wasn't a bad option in the bunch. Very competitive process, I think we would have been happy with any of them," Smith said. "I think the community outreach on this will be added value. It was really hard to find a tiebreaker."
Smith will reach out to Weigand and connect them with American Structurepoint, the project architect, to continue work on preparing construction schematics and work ahead toward bidding the project.
In other business Monday, Smith opened bids for two hot-mix asphalt paving projects in the county.
The work on 14 roads will cover approximately 14.5 miles and will be paid for primarily with the county's $1 million Community Crossings grant from the state awarded this spring.
Pulver Asphalt Paving of Albion was the apparent low bidder on both projects for a combined total of $1,168,790.
That was under the engineer's estimate and, if the bids review OK, will mean the county will have to send back part of the $1 million grant. The state program funds up to a maximum of 75% of the total cost, meaning that when bids come in lower, the grant will only cover 75% of the lower cost.
The bids were surprisingly low, Smith said, as he typically removes contingency funds in the project to ensure the county is able to utilize the maximum amount of the grant.
"That's $164,000 under the engineer's estimate. That estimate was with all contingency removed. Very low bids, which is nice to see, but we'll be returning money to the Community Crossings program," Smith said. "Overall, it looked like we received very good bids."
