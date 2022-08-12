WAWAKA — Four people were arrested on drug charges after federal and local police executed search warrants on two homes in Wawaka late Wednesday afternoon.
More than 8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine was allegedly seized in the two raids — enough to get approximately 2,688 people high — police said. Authorities also seized cocaine, marijuana, a gun and what one investigator described as a “significant” amount of U.S. currency.
One large chunk of the crystal methamphetamine barely fit in a Mason jar, weighing in at over an ounce.
“To see a seizure of this amount come out of a small community is very satisfying,” an undercover agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said Thursday. “It’s great to get this type of poison off the streets.”
If sold by the gram, the seized methamphetamine has a street value of $16,000.
Arrested were:
• Jay Becker, 58, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, was booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary local charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jo Johnson, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, was booked on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Mark DeCamp, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• April Carnahan, 41, of the 2100 block of Wayne Center Road, Kendallville, was booked on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Carnahan was scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Thursday. The other three suspects will have court on Friday.
The agent said the case was investigated by the Noble County Narcotics Unit, a joint venture between the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the Ligonier Police Department.
“I’m proud of the effort by Noble Count’s multi-agency drug interdiction team,” Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said. “We will continue in the effort to aggressively investigate, arrest and prosecute those who choose to sell drugs in Noble County.”
The agent said Mowery’s assistance was critical throughout the course of the 2 1/2 -month investigation which culminated in Wednesday’s arrests.
“It’s a huge asset,” the agent said of Mowery’s involvement in the case.
Agencies assisting in Wednesday’s warrant service were the sheriff’s department, Ligonier police, Albion police and the DEA.
Police served search warrants at 7457 N. Albion St. and 7467 N. Albion St. in Wawaka at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“They’re literally side-by-side,” the agent said of the two residences.
The Noble County Narcotics Unit is also partnered with the Kendallville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.