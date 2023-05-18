ALBION — Police arrested a rural Churubusco man in southern Noble County on Tuesday — based on the fruits of a warrant executed on behalf of authorities in Whitley County.
Not only is Lonnie A. Blessing, 57, apparently in hot water in Whitley County, he also faces fresh charges after the execution of that warrant allegedly turned up drugs.
That search warrant led to the filing of new charges in Noble Circuit Court of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Blessing was being held in the Noble County Jail where he was booked Tuesday morning.
According to an investigator with the Noble Count Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit, police allegedly seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine that field tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Pure fentanyl, in powder form, was also seized as part of Tuesday’s warrant service.
Police also located and took possession of a firearm.
At approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department and the Indiana State Police — along with Whitley County investigators — executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Blessing’s home at 5177 E. C.R. 600S, in southern Noble County.
The NCNIU had been investigating Blessing for several months. The local drug task force was contacted by Whitley County authorities about an unrelated investigation and the two counties joined forces.
Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler appreciated the cross-county collaboration.
“I’m grateful to Noble County law enforcement for their assistance,” Sigler said.
Blessing is not a newcomer to the Noble County justice system.
Blessing had been charged on Sept. 9, 2016, in Noble Circuit Court with possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of chemical reagents or precursors with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; and dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
On June 1, 2017, Blessing was sentenced to two years of home detention after agreeing to a plea deal on the possession of a narcotic charge. The other two counts were dismissed as part of that plea agreement.
On Sept. 11, 2017, Blessing admitted to a community corrections violation. He was ordered to spend a year in the Noble County Jail and given one year probation.
Blessing admitted to a a probation violation on Aug. 28, 2018, and was ordered back to jail.
