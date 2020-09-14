ALBION — When the state lets you grow your annual spending by one of the biggest percentages in recent history, there’s not much scrimping and saving that needs to be done.
That’s the case with the 2021 budget being worked on this week by the Noble County Council.
In comparison to recent years where council members started the week with mandates to cut $1 million from budget requests, with concerns looming about booming health care costs of with no feasible way to work in worthwhile employee raises, this year’s budget cycle is shaping up to have relatively little drama.
Thank several years of good income growth in Indiana years out of the Great Recession, which is giving local governments much more leeway to grow their spending next year.
“It doesn’t sound too awfully bad,” Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel told council members in their introduction Monday afternoon before the seven-member panel dove into review of each department’s spending requests.
The primary reason the 2021 budget doesn’t look at troublesome as years past is that the state is allowing a 4.2% growth quotient this year.
The growth quotient is a calculation the state uses to help limit total increases in government spending to within reasonable means based on past economic growth. The percentage is figured of a running six-year average of non-farm income, so good economic times allows for bigger growth in government spending.
Right now, the growth quotient calculation has six solid years of strong economic times in it, leading to one of the biggest increases in recent history.
Just five years ago, for the 2016 budget, local governments were restricted to a mere 2.6% increase. Local governments went through several years of dealing with small growth because the budgetary calculation was loaded down with the impacts of the Great Recession, including in 2019 when statewide income actually dropped about 3%.
Therefore, the 2021 budget should be comparitively smooth to pull together, although Knafel issued a warning for council members not to go too crazy.
“The general fund budget, really to my surprise, was really pretty good this year and I think that based on this prediction that we should be able to fund this in 2021 without using too much cash,” Knafel said. “I would advise that we really look at these anyway because we don’t know what’s in the future.”
Indiana’s economy has been thrashed this year by COVID-19, which lead massive unemployment for several months during and following the state-mandated stay-at-home order that took effect in late March. Although many industries have rebounded, unemployment is still running about double what it was a year ago.
Because of the way the growth quotient is calculated, impacts from the 2020 economy won’t show up in that annual growth quotient for a few years, but impacts to the income tax distributions are likely to come sooner than that.
Although the county expected to receive estimated income tax disbursements from the state in late August, Noble County still hadn’t received those as of Monday, Knafel said.
Although property taxes are the main driver of revenue for local governments, income taxes also make up a sizable chunk of the money that’s spent each year, including the relatively new public safety local option income tax, which has helped the county and cities and town fund police, fire and EMS improvements in recent years.
Decreases in income taxes due to the disruption to the economy could have a more immediate effect on the county than property taxes in the short term.
“If our income tax is directly affected that could really hurt us in the long run with public safety and that kind of thing,” Knafel said.
Knafel said the one department that may face some revenue issues next year is the Noble County Highway Department, which is funded heavily by taxes from gasoline sales.
Knafel said the current budget projection would cause highway to eat into its reserves a bit, although she admitted that Highway Engineer Zack Smith has been acutely aware and tracking estimated impacts in money and already been making adjustments to the 2021 road plan and beyond prior to budget hearings.
Because of the good growth quotient and no major problems on the horizon, the county looks poised to give employee raises of 2.8% in the coming year. Some long-serving employees will also be eligible for bonus stipends of $500-$2,000 based on their years of service.
Budget hearings are running this week, with the council expected to wrap up its 2021 spending plan by Wednesday.
