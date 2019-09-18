LAGRANGE — Once you get past the fact they have hundreds of legs, millipedes — the giant African millipedes to be exact — are kind of cute, says Lakeland Intermediate School student Ava Burkhead.
Turns out these small invertebrates also are pretty good tools to help fourth grade students begin to learn about the scientific method.
These days, Lakeland’s fourth grade classrooms are literally crawling with African millipedes, part of a joint scientific program between the school system and the staff at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
Representatives from the zoo visited the intermediate school a couple of weeks ago and after a little show and tell with the students, left behind more than a two dozen of the exotic arthropods for the students to take care of and study.
Each millipede is housed in its own special terrarium, and each terrarium sits in the middle of a cluster of about six fourth-grade student desks. Those students then care for their millipedes, carefully monitoring the temperature and humidity in each of those terrariums, recording that data for the keepers at the zoo to collect and examine at the experiment’s end.
For fourth grade students Burkhead and classmate Jake Thompson in teacher Holly Elwood’s classroom, the millipedes have quickly become the favorite part of the day.
“They don’t bite, they just sort of tickle,” Thompson said as he lifts the lid off of one of the terrariums to show off Daisy, their millipede for this experiment.
Daisy is part of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s collection of African Millipedes, a docile and somewhat big insect. These millipedes can grow to more than 6 inches long and sport as many as 200 pairs of legs. Ava admitted it took a couple of days for her and her classmates to get comfortable caring for such a big bug.
“I’m getting use to them,” she said. “I really like taking care of them and seeing them crawl around, but if it wasn’t for this project, I would not want a millipede at home.”
Right now, the students are learning about how insects are able to adapt to new surroundings, like being placed in the Lakeland’s fourth grade classrooms.
The zoo has been working with schools like Lakeland on several educational outreach programs aimed at helping kids understand the basic principles of scientific research.
“They really learn a lot from this experiment,” said Elwood, their teacher. “They learn about the adaptations, they learn about the different ecosystems, and also about the scientific method.”
The program first launched in 2015 and has grown every year since, said Andrea Schmitz, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo education curator. Schmitz said throughout the school year, the zoo will have about 100 or more millipedes in classrooms all across northeastern Indiana.
“It’s a great asset for the schools and we’re lucky enough to have the Dekko Foundation give us a grant for this program,” said Bonnie Kemp, the zoo’s director of communications.
Kemp said the purpose of the program is to help awaken the scientific curiosity in every children.
“We just want children to start questioning the world around them and asking questions,” she added.
In addition to being asked to care for one of the zoo’s collection of millipedes, each student group was asked to design a special experiment involving their arthropod. Students then collect data about that experiment and report back to the zoo. One Lakeland group, for example, created a terrarium that has half of its floor covered with mulch, stones and dirt and the other half covered with sand. The object is to see which material the millipede prefers to live on.
Ava, Jake and the other members of their group have been experimenting with the food they give Daisy, hoping to learn if millipedes will eat a decomposing banana as quickly as they’ll eat decaying apple bits. So far, they said they haven’t been able to collect enough data to come to good, solid, scientific conclusion.
Elwood called the partnership between the school and the zoo amazing, saying having millipedes in the classroom gives her a tool she can use to help teach students lessons that would be more difficult to understand straight from a book.
“The kids are learning so much more from this hands-on project than what I could teach them before,” she explained. “I don’t have the hands-on material for them.”
These millipedes will stay in the fourth grade classrooms for another five weeks before representatives from the zoo will gather them back up, along with all the data. Once rested, the millipedes will then be sent back out for another nine-week experiment in another school system’s classrooms.
Elwood said she’s always encouraged by projects like this that can help her excite students about learning.
“They’re excited. They come to school excited. They’re always asking ‘Can we take care of our millipedes?’” she said. “They want to be scientists.”
