ALBION — In a weird happenstance, the COVID-19 virus is going to make sure jail maintenance headaches for Noble County Sheriff Max Weber won’t be passed down to his successor.
Or his successor’s successor.
And likely the successor after that.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, agreements were reached to start the process of replacing 27,000 square feet of roofing on the jail and replacing boilers, air exchange units, piping and similar infrastructure with two companies.
Preliminary costs estimates put the two projects at approximately $3.1 million, according to Weber.
Money to pay for the projects is expected to come from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan payments to the county.
The county received the first $4.6 million installment in May. The next installment is expected later this year.
Ever since the money arrived, municipal governments have been trying to figure out how it could be used. Guidance on the issue was extremely vague, and some governmental units were reluctant to touch the funds — at least preliminarily.
According to the county’s attorney, Dennis Graft, the final guidance from the feds came down two weeks ago. One of the sections allowed for the use of up to $10 million to replace lost revenues due to the coronavirus.
If the county chooses to use this section, it would not have to account for line item expenditures used for this purpose because the county’s total amount received falls under that $10 million threshold.
“We don’t have to document anything,” Graft said.
During Monday’s meeting, the county agreed to spend up to $20,000 to allow Trane to come up with design plans for numerous heating and cooling projects in the jail, including replacing all of the piping in the facility’s water distribution system.
Trane Technologies representative Joan Garbaciak said it would take approximately eight weeks to come up with design plans, and another 18-20 weeks for the necessary equipment to be delivered.
The total price tag for the work is estimated to range from $1.7-$1.9 million.
Austin Papenbrock of the Garland Company Inc. will be putting together plans for the roofing contract, most of which covers the older portion of the jail and the administrative offices. He said the price he was quoting Monday was 10% higher than the 2021 figure.
Costs of materials and labor have done up significantly, he said, and are expected to continue to do so.
Papenbrock described the new roof proposal as a “40-year solution” to current roofing problems.
The jail is 23 years old and has become a fairly constant source of maintenance needs in recent years.
Thanks to federal COVID relief monies, Weber’s fix-it problems will likely be a thing of the past — at least for big ticket heating and cooling items.
“We’ve been piecemealing it since I’ve been in office,” Weber said. “It’s going to be less headaches for our maintenance guys.”
Also at Monday’s commissioner’s meeting:
• the go ahead was given to purchase a new metal detector and a new compact x-ray machine as part of security measures at the under-construction county annex building. The cost of the x-ray machine will be $21,576. The metal detector’s cost is $4,950.
• 3.0 acres of land near the intersection of U.S. 33 and S.R. 9 in southern Noble County was rezoned from agriculture to industrial. The land is adjacent to the QSI Automation Inc. factory, which sits on 8 acres.
The rezoning will allow for potential expansion of the factory.
