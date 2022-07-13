ALBION — An Albion man already in the Noble County Jail on a charge he attempted to batter a young girl last week, will have to wait until August for a probation violation charge involving an older case to be adjudicated.
On Oct. 25, 2021, Fidel Murillo, 26, of the 300 block of Riverview Drive, had been sentenced to a year’s probation after pleading guilty-but-mentally-ill to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, regarding an incident in Ligonier in March 2021.
Murillo had been given a 1 1/2 year sentence but was released with time served at the October proceedings.
Murillo was arrested on May 10 on a warrant charging a probation violation. He bonded out of jail June 6. His first court date regarding the violation had been set for Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court.
The appearance on that case, however, has been set back until 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 11.
In an unrelated case, Murillo was arrested at 9 p.m. on July 7 after an incident involving a young girl.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in that arrest, a girl was riding her bike with two friends in the area of Liberty Drive and Circle Drive Thursday evening.
Her two friends had gotten slightly ahead of her, and as she pushed her bike up the street, she could hear footsteps of someone running toward her. A man, later identified as Murillo, “tried to grab her arm.”
The girl was able to get away, but was shaken, calling police when she was free.
The girl did not know Murillo.
Murillo was later located by Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Madison Renbarger and other officers walking along Jefferson Street, across from the Noble County Courthouse. He was eventually taken into custody without incident.
On Friday, Murillo’s bond was set at $50,000 by Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Steve Clouse. Murillo remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail staff.
Murillo had been arrested at 11:06 p.m. March 9, 2021, by Noble County police following an altercation involving multiple police agencies in Ligonier.
The next day, Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery filed formal charges of three counts of battery to a public safety official resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; one count of battery to a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
According to terms of a plea deal reached on Oct. 25, 2021, Murillo pleaded guilty-but-mentally-ill to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
The remaining four felony counts were dismissed.
In that March 2021 incident, two Ligonier police officers and a Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputy sustained minor injuries while attempting to take Murillo into custody. Murillo also allegedly spat on an Indiana State Police trooper.
The scuffle lasted approximately 20 minutes.
Murillo had been driving while the incident began, and had initially failed to stop his vehicle when an officer activated his emergency lights and siren.
