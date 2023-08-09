ROME CITY — Music, parades and the Duck Race over the Dam are among the activities schedules for this weekend’s Chautauqua Days in Rome City. The festival will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13.
The festival is named for the Chautauqua, an adult education and social movement in the United States that peaked in popularity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The resort town of Rome City was once home to a permanent site for the Island Park Assembly’s annual Chautauqua on Kerr Island in Sylvan Lake. The Kerr Island site had formal gardens, electric illumination, an auditorium hall that seated 2,500, a soda fountain, a museum and classrooms to study, art, music, language and scripture. Guests arrived by train on the Grand Rapids & Indiana Railroad for the annual event, held in late July and lasting for three weeks.
Advance Rome City, a revitalization and beautification organization, has chosen the theme, “Honoring our History, Transforming Tomorrow” for the 2023 festival. ARC has sponsored the Lyrics on Lakeside concert with Roy and Mike to kick off the festival Friday evening. A Blue Light Parade will take place after dark.
The annual Duck Race over the Dam takes place Saturday after the parade, along with a block party and tournaments for pickleball and cornhole.
On Sunday, Rome City United Methodist Church will conduct “Church on the Island,” with boats departing from the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site dock.
Here is the complete schedule for the festival:
Friday, Aug. 11
Lyrics at Lakeside: Concert with Roy & Mike, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lakeside Park, sponsored by Advance Rome City. Bring a chair or blanket.
Food trucks at Town Garage: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Kerr Avenue.
Blue Light Parade: after dark, through town and Sylvan Lake area, sponsored by Orange Township Fire Department.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Pickleball Tournament: Kelly Park. Advance registration can be done at the town hall or by calling Tina Wilkinson at 260-854-4262. The pickelball entry fee is $10 per person and there is a blind draw for partners, with separate groups for men and women.
Cornhole Tournament at Kelly Park, sponsored by Hidden Ego Rec & Event Center. Entry fee is $35 per person. Tournament details and registration can be found on Hidden Ego Rec & Event Facebook page. Day-of registration begins at 8 .m. with play for both tournaments beginning at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds frm the tournament will be used for new playground equipment.
Parade Lineup: noon to 2 p.m. at Rome City Elementary School. Call Rhonda at 419-302-7567.
Parade: 2 p.m. following a route on Front Street and Kelly Street to Grant Street.
Block Party: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Town Hall. Activities include a Bounce House, activity tables, mini-train, ice cream eating contest, and Advance Rome City displays. Call Steve at 260-349-8337.
Duck Race Over the Dam: 3 p.m. at the spillway. Call Cathy of Delta Theta Tau Sorority at 260-302-1249.
Pork Chop Dinner: 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 381 in Rome City. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. with a $5 cover.
Food Trucks on Front Street: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., sponsored by the parks Department.
Fireworks on Sylvan: at dusk, sponsored by Sylvan Lake Improvement Association.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Church on the Island: with Rome City United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., with rides from the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site dock, starting at 9:15 a.m.
Decorated Boat Parade, 1 p.m., from Lakeside Park. Call Jessica at 260-599-4025.
After the festival, the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site will have a birthday celebration for the author on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.,. Tickets are $2 per person and includes birthday sweets and lemonade near the historic gardens and a a self-guided tour of Wildflower Woods, surrounded by the nature that Stratton-Porter loved.
The author was born Geneva Stratton on Aug. 17, 1863, in Lagro in Wabash County. She was a popular novelist, nature photographer and naturalist in the early 20th century. She was an early champion of conservation and preservation of nature.
