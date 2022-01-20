Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Ronald W. Anderson, 49, of the 1300 block of Northridge Road, Columbus, Ohio, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on on charges of battery-body waste, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
James R. Cougill, 57 of the 500 block of Oak Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Cougill was held on $2,500 bound.
Amanda Howard, 37, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday by Albion police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David L. Slone, 52, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a body attachment warrant. Slone was held on $500 cash bond.
Jason M. Stoneburner, 40, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Stoneburner was held on $2,500 bond.
Randall J. Wilson, 50, homeless of Kendallville, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wilson was held without bond.
