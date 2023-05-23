ALBION — A new day care in Albion?
The Noble County Commissioners heard Monday that the long-discussed possibility may finally be getting some traction.
LaGrange-Noble Thrive By 5 Early Education Coalition Coordinator Jenna Anderson provided a pair of day care-related updates to the commissioners, including a proposal that might possibly bring a 75-child child care facility to Albion.
In August 2022, Anderson appeared at the Albion Town Council to gauge the town’s interest in the construction of a large day care center in town to help fill a void in available slots for parents who needed child care.
Child care facilities in Kendallville, Albion and Ligonier all have waiting lists.
According to the plan presented last year by Anderson and Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, Kendallville Day Care would have run the Albion operation. The Kendallville Day Care has been operating for 52 years and is self-sustaining.
At that time, new construction costs were estimated to be in the $2 million range.
Actual estimates were in the $3.2 million range, shelving new construction as an option — but not the benefits of the project as a whole.
The Albion Redevelopment Commission has been discussing the purchase of a building near the Noble County Sheriff’s Department that would have room for approximately 75 children once renovated.
The Albion RDC has a set a spending max of $750,000 on the project from TIF monies. It has expressed an interest to getting two appraisals for the project.
By state law, the most a municipality can pay for real estate is the average of two separate appraisals.
The topic is scheduled to be brought up during tonight’s regularly scheduled Albion Town Council meeting. The town council has the final say in spending TIF dollars.
Ihrie stressed the RDC is just in the talking phase of a such a proposed project.
“They haven’t committed to anything,” Ihrie said.
Anderson announced Monday that a community forum regarding the topic would be held Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Albion Municipal Building.
In a somewhat related matter, Anderson had some questions for the commissioners regarding policy issues involving the tri-share program the commissioners have committed to funding for $50,000 in CEDIT monies.
The commissioners made the $50,000 pledge in October of last year.
In a tri-share program, daycare expenses are broken down into thirds, with parents, employer and the government sharing costs equally.
Commissioner Gary Timmerman gave an example of a mother who was seriously weighing the costs of not working because child care is so expensive.
“There’s a lot of families having to make that decision,” Anderson said.
To date, the only community business to sign onto the program has been Community State Bank, which is headquartered in Avilla. No one has signed onto the program — yet.
Anderson said she did receive a query from a bank employee who lived in DeKalb County and worked in a DeKalb County branch of the Avilla-based financial institution.
Anderson said the in-house committee gave its approval, but since it involved Noble County tax dollars, she wanted input from the commissioners.
Timmerman said he believed the person had to be a Noble County resident to apply for the program.
“I agree,” Commissioner Anita Hess said.
The commissioners decided that all applicants had to live and work in Noble County to be eligible.
Noble County’s program is a first for the state.
The overall economic benefit to a day care project is in the millions of dollars annually, Ihrie said last August, as lack of adequate, affordable day care leads to:
• people exiting or not entering the work force;
• lost hours of productivity;
• less disposable income for people to spend in the community.
Having people not working hurts the tax revenues for municipalities, Ihrie contended.
