INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana students improved their reading skills via the annual third-grade IREAD exam last school year, but Hoosier youngsters are still below where they were prior to the pandemic.
Locally, year-to-year numbers were more mixed with some schools up and some down or nearly unchanged, but, like the state, most are still also under their passing rates from prior to the COVID-19 disruptions to the classroom.
Statewide, 81.6% of Hoosier third-graders passed the IREAD exam, meaning about 1-in-5 is not up to par on their target reading skills.
That pass rate is up slightly from 81.2% in the 2021 test, but well below the 2019 test at 87.3%, suggesting that pandemic disruptions have put more students behind where they should be.
“We know that students first learn to read, and then they read to learn,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Data shows a direct link between reading by the end of third grade and future learning. As many students continue to recover from the academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, specific student populations — including our low income, Black, Hispanic, special education and English learner students — had persistent learning gaps even prior to the pandemic. That’s why it’s so important that educators, families and communities continue to come together to lead innovative, intentional efforts to make sure all students are able to read.”
Locally, Smith-Green schools in Churubusco led Noble and LaGrange county districts with a 91.3% pass rate, followed by Prairie Heights at 89% and Westview at 85.5%.
Central Noble ranked fourth with 82.1%, while the area's larger schools were in the bottom three — Lakeland registered a 77.3% pass rate while both East Noble and West Noble both had 75% scores.
Compared to 2021, West Noble, Prairie Heights, Westview and Lakeland are up a bit, while Central Noble, East Noble, Smith-Green were down slightly.
And compared to pre-pandemic numbers, Westview is actually up slightly — 85.5% compared to 84.9% in 2019 — while all other districts are below. Prairie Heights is only 1 percentage point off, but disparities are bigger in other districts, with West Noble the farthest off mark at 10.1 points below its 2019 pass rate.
For the first time in 2022, schools were also provided an opportunity to have their second-grade students participate in the IREAD-3 assessment, with the goal of gaining an earlier indicator of whether students are on track as they learn how to read.
Statewide, nearly 400 elementary schools across the state opted in, with more than 20,000 second-grade students participating. Of those second grade students, 62% either passed the assessment a year early or are on track to pass next year.
The Indiana Department of Education has been working to try to close gaps that opened wider during the pandemic. While low-income, minority and English-language-learner groups have consistently had disparities compared to other groups, many of those gaps have widened while even more well-to-do students are trailing levels they had been prior to school disruptions.
The state has been trying to play catch-up with new programs including an instructional coaching program for K-2 students, $150 million in funding for accelerated learning programs in summer and before- and after-school programs, microgrants for tutoring programs and learning lab opportunities to offer expanded online resources for educators.
