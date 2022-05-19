KENDALLVILLE — When you're talking $2 million worth of improvements, that's a lot of 'i' dotting a 't' crossing.
During Tuesday's Kendallville City Council meeting, the city's grant facilitator told the council she would be delaying the formal construction application to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade project.
That state pilot grant program, run through OCRA, was funded with the intent of encouraging revitalization and restoration of historic downtowns. Part of the requirement of that grant was that the city establish a historic preservation commission, a regulatory board that is tasked with reviewing construction plans to ensure that changes being made to buildings keep the historical character of the downtown, not just for the grant but for the future as well.
Consultant and grant facilitator Shannon McLeod said the scope of the program led to a myriad of details which need to be addressed. Not addressing them now would only cause delays down the road.
She said it would be better to submit an application with all of those details provided — including commitments from the affected building owners who have to come up with 15% of the cost of the project, or approximately $283,000.
Kendallville put together designs and cost estimates for its first 10 buildings to be considered as part of the grant.
If money is available, the city has five more buildings that could be considered for funding, too.
The project did get some good news as architectural fees, originally estimated to cost $191,000 against the grant's total funding, would only be in the $50,000 range.
The extra money?
"That's going to go over into the construction," McLeod said.
McLeod said she would be formally requesting an extension on the application with a final due date of July 30. McLeod said she would be shooting for an early July bid submission.
The application delay is not expected to significantly delay the bidding process, McLeod said, which may be pushed back from September to October. Construction could begin with interior work on some buildings this winter, which is aligned with the previous timetable.
Councilman Regan Ford said McLeod's expertise in wading through the grant paperwork has been invaluable.
"Your experience has been a huge dividend," Ford said.
The 10 buildings being considered by the city include:
• Jeny’s Tacos — 215 S. Main St.
• Kropp Insurance — 217 S. Main St.
• 100 Main — 100 S. Main St.
• The Strand Theatre — 221 S. Main St.
• Rudy’s/Love Me Two Times on Main — 105-109 N. Main St.
• Hosler Realty — 106 S. Main St.
• Treehouse Realty — 129 S. Main St.
• Kendallville Auto Parts — 101 S. Main St.
• Relaxation Station — 101 N. Main St.
• Former post office — 119 W. Mitchell St.
According to McLeod, the bidding process will be broken into five different projects, with buildings requiring like-work — such as masonry intensive or involving multiple window replacement — paired up.
Kendallville’s historic district is narrowly defined to the downtown with a few exceptions.
How much can actually be done will depend on bids. McLeod said many projects she is aware of are coming in 30-40% over original estimates.
Five more buildings could be considered if money is available after the first 10. McLeod said Thursday that if there is enough to bid additional buildings, they would likely be in a second, separate package possibly put out to contractors in spring. Those next five up include:
• Inspiration Ministries — 112 S. Main St.
• Bargain Shoppe — 109-111 S. Main St.
• Carla’s 5 Buck Antiques — 128 S. Main St.
• The Pure Dream — 121 S. Main St.
• Picture This in Print — 124 S. Main St.
Also at Tuesday's meeting:
• Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley reported his department had 75 callouts in April, including responding to 48 medical calls, eight fire-related calls and one grass fire.
• Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters reported that his officers had responded to 1,171 calls for service in April, an average of 38 per day. The total calls for service for the month were down 12% from the three-year average. During the month, officers filed 53 drug charges, 18 of which were methamphetamine-related. There were 57 criminal investigations initiate, up 20 from the three-year average.
Kendallville officers issued 23 traffic citations and handed out 238 warnings.
The city's code enforcement officer issued nine written warnings for rubbish and four junk vehicle warnings.
