ROME CITY — A new sidewalk along a portion of Front and Grove streets in Rome City has caused displeasure and anger among residents living along the two streets.
The handful of residents affected by the new sidewalk were on hand at Monday night’s Rome City Town Council meeting to voice their opinion about the sidewalk.
Residents claim they were given no notice that the sidewalk was going to be installed or notice that they were going to have to pay a portion of the cost. They said the two streets were scheduled to receive sidewalks seven or eight years ago, but that never materialized.
The residents did receive a letter about the project in July, which featured no details about cost or when the project would be completed.
Going into the meeting which was held in-person and on Zoom, one resident said the way the town handled the situation was “extremely poor.” She went onto say she wasn’t paying for it.
Another resident said now just wasn’t a good time with the coronavirus and the hardship it has put on some families.
Discussion on installing the sidewalks began earlier this summer and the approval of bids was completed in August with Malott Contracting of Kendallville presenting the lowest bid at $28,915. Malott’s bid was approved at the August town council meeting with construction set for September.
Council President Gary Furlow said the sidewalks were installed for the safety of children walking to and from school from the Rome City Housing Authority apartments on the north side of Front Street.
He believes the sidewalk will not only benefit the children walking to school, it will benefit all residents of Rome City.
After hearing the residents’ complaints the town council set out to make things right with those residents affected. The new sidewalks affected four property owners.
“We could have handled this differently, but we are where we are, how do we get to the next point?” Furlow said. “We are saying we could have done a lot of things different and should have.”
At the end of the discussion the town council decided to give residents a year to pay for their portion on the sidewalk and will be splitting the cost 75/25 with residents paying 25% of the total cost.
The four property owners’ portion of the $28,915 is just over $2,765.75 after Advance Rome City donated $4,000 toward the project. The cost to each residence will depend on the length of sidewalk on their property.
The four residences will pay $445.50, $473.50, $809.75 and $1,037, all depending on the size of each plot.
Marshal Paul Hoffman said he has seen children using the sidewalk to get to and from school already.
“I am personally thankful for the sidewalk,” he said.
Before moving on to other business, Town Attorney Bill Eberhard said he would make sure the town’s sidewalk ordinance was rewritten so this wouldn’t be an issue again.
“I guarantee you as long as I am the attorney from now on we will have a public hearing before any sidewalk is put in place,” Eberhard said.
In other business:
• Trick-or-treating is on in the town after hours were set Monday night. Trick-or-treating will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
With the coronavirus still afoot the town council is asking those residents who wish to give out candy to turn on their porch light so children know which houses to visit.
A trunk or treat event will also be held at Rome City Elementary, with a time to be determined. The event will be a drive-thru event.
• The board approved quit claim deeds affecting two residents on Hilltop Drive and Sower Drive.
Eberhard said once the survey of the properties was complete there were unknown pieces of property everywhere and a portion of a road had disappeared.
He said the properties didn’t get plotted on paper as they were in the real world.
Both property owners approved the changes to their property. The quit claim deeds will be signed later this week.
• The board approved the purchase of new signage on the street department garage. The project was awarded to Jacobs Signs of Wolcottville with a low bid of $1,150. The signs will be installed by the town’s staff after the building is painted.
