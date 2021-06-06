HOWE — An Arizona man who had both legs severed and suffered a serious head injury in a three-semi crash Friday has died.
Indiana State Police released an update Saturday afternoon to report that Michael S. Lohman, 53, of Glendale, Arizona, had died during surgery at a Fort Wayne hospital after Friday evening’s serious crash.
Lohmna had both of his legs severed in the crash. Troopers applied tourniquets to both of Lohman’s legs in order to control bleeding prior to emergency medical personnel arriving.
Lohman was flown by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Noble Regional Hospital. His 12-year-old son, who was a passenger in the semi, suffered what police said were minor injuries.
The boy was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and police updated that he had been released from care and since reunited with his mother after the crash.
A second truck driver, Ben M. Tehrani, 37, of Brentwood, California, sustained a minor neck injury. He was also transported by ambulance to Parkview LaGrange.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, shortly after 5 p.m. Friday emergency personnel were called to the 188 mile marker to investigate a crash.
The news release said at the time of the crash, traffic had been backed up due to road construction in the westbound lanes. Lohman was driving a 2018 Kent semi-tractor trailer westbound, approaching the stopped traffic, when he allegedly failed to stop and crashed in the rear of a 2021 International truck driven by Tehrani.
A third vehicle, a white 2013 Volvo semi-tractor trailer was also struck during the collision, but there was no injury to that driver, Elvis Maksuti, 36, of Waukegan, Illinois, only damage to the trailer.
Lohman was not wearing his seatbelt, but his passenger and the other drivers were all properly restrained.
On Saturday, police indicated that distracted driving, specifically cell phone use, was the primary cause of the crash.
