ALBION — Normally, hearing a teacher shout “Gun! Gun! Gun!” isn’t a good sign.
But for active shooter training on Monday, this was just what trainers wanted to hear.
Central Noble Jr./Sr. High teachers and administrators trained in the padded wrestling room to get better acquainted with fighting an armed intruder.
The instruction was straightforward. One by one, teachers would come into the room and hear instruction from Chief Deputy Brian Walker.
Then, Sergeant Chris Moriarity would emerge in a protective suit with a fake blue gun. The teacher’s job was to point the gun away from them and an imaginary class of students behind them, and pin Moriarity for 10 seconds.
They also yelled “Gun! Gun! Gun!” while stopping Moriarity.
Walker explained some of the rationale of the technique beforehand.
First, the shouting serves two purposes: one, to force yourself to keep breathing, and two, to alert others that a noise they just heard was a gunshot, not a locker slamming or a door closing.
“You’re not going to know it’s gunfire right away,” Walker said.
Both Walker and school resource officer David Worman stressed, that the training simulated the very last line of defense they would use in an active shooter situation.
But, if it ever came time to act, Worman wants teachers to be confident and know they’re able to defend themselves and their class.
Actually getting up and doing it might help staff from hesitating if worse came to worse, Worman said.
“So if, God forbid, it actually happens, they have physically been through it. They haven’t watched a video on it. They haven’t just sat and talked about it. They physically have grabbed hold of somebody and held them for 10 seconds and won the fight,” Worman said.
On the day of training, teachers were somewhat nervous before their turn taking Moriarity down, but most were smiling afterward and giggling as they left.
Worman had been talking about doing a training like this in partnership with the Sheriff’s office for about a year prior. Walker, who has been a defensive tactics instructor for 15 years, had never done this physical of an active shooter training with teachers before.
He thought the scenario Monday produced good results with Central Noble staff.
“All the teachers worked hard, even those who were apprehensive,” Walker said.
As a whole, Central Noble’s official response to an active shooter situation is to run, hide and fight, and the school is always on a certain level of lockdown during the day, since exterior and classroom doors are locked and visitors need the OK to enter.
“I tell them that you have our permission as a school to survive the incident however you need to,” Worman said, whether that means breaking a window and running into the woods or facing the intruder head-on.
Though this training simulation could happen to anyone in the school, Worman said he treats adults and students differently in how he would prepare them for an active shooter, reserving this simulation for the teachers.
“I wouldn’t do this (training) with our kids. But I think the teachers need to at least see it. It’s the world we live in,” Worman said.
