KENDALLVILLE — What if instead of attending school in a classroom-like setting, preschoolers went to something that looks more like a children's museum?
That's the nut of an idea East Noble School Corp. Superintendent Ann Linson wants to explore as the district rethinks its approach to pre-K education.
At Wednesday's meeting at Wayne Center Elementary, Linson gave a presentation to school board members recapping how East Noble handles preschool now, while also explaining some ideas for how to revamp and improve the program for the future.
Public schools are obligated to provide preschool to students who turn 3 or 4 years old with a disability. But schools can also open those programs to community students who want to get an educational jump.
The benefits of pre-K education have been extensively studied and the results have been consistent — students that get formal education before entering kindergarten are likely to be better prepared both socially and academically for public school and more likely to succeed throughout their K-12 education.
A 40-year study tracking students from childhood through their adult lives also showed that preschool-educated students were more likely to graduate high school, more likely to be employed and earn better wages and less likely to have a criminal record, Linson said.
What's apparent to the people teaching East Noble's youngest is that many are not coming to kindergarten with the skills they need for their first all-day schooling.
"I surveyed our kindergarten teachers to ask them how many of those do you think are really ready for kindergarten? What I learned from our group is about 65% of them arrive with a gap," Linson said. "Sixty-five percent of our kindergarten students are behind."
This year's incoming kindergarten class is about 255 students, which would mean about 166 students are not where they need to be on day one.
Having to spend time at the beginning of the year getting everyone up to speed is a problem, because according to the Indiana Department of Education, students are expected to learn a lot. So much, in fact, that it had school board members scoffing.
"The state has ... 284 standards for kindergarten students," Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon said. That drew snorts of disbelief from board members.
"That's ridiculous," board member Barb Babcock said.
Ridiculous or not, East Noble has a duty to get students there, so having the most possible students at grade-level when they first enter their elementary career is critical, Linson said.
"We have a large number of students in our community that have not attended preschool or that attend what is called a preschool, but is not an organized structure," Linson said.
That's led the superintendent to look to see if East Noble can step in and provide the service itself.
Linson proposed creating an Early Learning Center, a pre-K facility that would have six themed rooms "that engage students in hands-on discovery, community center activities that foster develop of kindergarten readiness skills."
Linson and Lamon had visited an innovative preschool that was leading in the concept. Instead of classrooms that look like classrooms, the classes look more like what you'd run into in an exhibit at a children's museum. With colorful, decorative walls, lots of interactive displays, and places for children to move and sit and play without a typical desk-and-chair type setup.
Very young children learn best by doing — as one of the current preschool teachers noted they "trick kids into learning" through play every day — and the museum-style setup allows students to get hands-on.
In an example video Linson showed the board, classes rotated between different themed rooms — a zoo room, a dinosaur room, a jungle room and more — where activities and lessons are tailored to the rooms. For example, in the dinosaur room, children practice counting by digging up a dino skeleton in sand and counting how many bones they find.
"We want to create a preschool environment that will have that engagement," Linson said. "You’re not going to see traditional desks, traditional chairs."
For East Noble, Linson said ultimately the goal would be to create six of these themed rooms, with one additional large community room where students would have meals together.
But to get there, she needs more information. One major component of the plan would involve figuring out what building might have enough space to host such a preschool. Before even deciding a place, though, Linson wants to know whether families would be comfortable with East Noble transporting students from a pickup point like an elementary school to the preschool and back.
For example, if Avilla Elementary was chosen, would Rome City be comfortable having their children bused to Avilla? Or vice versa?
Linson intends to survey parents of current preschools in East Noble, to gauge whether they would have been interested in a museum-style concept and get their comfort level with busing.
Board members had a few questions, too. How many students could be enrolled? What would be the cost to parents? Where would such a preschool be hosted? How much would it cost and would the district need to bond to make it happen?
None of those details are clear, although Linson said East Noble might be able to eventually take up to 180 students, cost might range from $5-$10 per day, that the goal would be to start with current staff only and that bonding probably wouldn't be necessary.
The board expressed interest, at least enough to allow Linson to keep looking into the idea. The board voted 5-0 to allow the superintendent to reach out to current preschool families and gauge interest. Board members Brent Durbin and John Wicker were absent.
In other business, Business Manager Brian Leitch gave a short update on facility work that occurred over the summer.
Much of it was pretty standard — deep cleaning all of the facilities and doing outdoor maintenance — but crews also completing an LED lighting upgrade at Avilla and are now working on Rome City, they've removed obsolete tube TVs from buildings, installed new LED signs at multiple buildings and are working on adding more water bottle filters to drinking fountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.