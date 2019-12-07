SHIPSHEWANA — With the unveiling of a new logo during a quick Friday morning ceremony the Elkhart United Way and LaGrange County United Way merged.
The official announcement was made by the Mimi Wismer, executive director of the United Fund of LaGrange County and a staff member of the United Way of Elkhart County.
The joint organization will know be known as the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties.
“We’re changing names, but we’re not changing missions,” Wisner said. Wisner’s title is now regional director of LaGrange County for the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties.
Ashley Bowen, the director of development for the new joint organization, said because the two communities share so many resources, the merger makes financial sense.
United Fund of LaGrange County traditionally kept a fairly low profile for most of its existence. It was staffed by a single, part-time executive director. Wisner said when she was hired less than two years ago, she was told she needed to try to grow LaGrange County’s program. Wisner said because the operation in LaGrange County was so small, it made it complicated to expand.
“It was difficult to apply for grants, for example,” she said. “Oftentimes, those organizations want you to be bigger.”
Discussions about merging the two organizations began in earnest more than a year ago. United Fund has been part of the LaGrange County landscape for 60 years. Former United Fund of LaGrange County board member Harold Gingerich, whose been affiliated with the organization for at least 30 years, said he remembers when the organization kept all its yearly receipts in a shoebox at a board member’s home.
United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties will continue to work out of an office in the LaGrange County Community Foundation building, 109 E.Central St. in LaGrange.
Wisner said merging the two organizations will free her up to concentrate on the more important tasks of her job.
“I typically spend about 60% of my time doing office work. When funds come in, there’s a process you have to follow, so I was doing that, but I was a one-man band,” she explained. “I was the executive director, the campaign manager, the finance manager and you name it, I was doing it. What this does is give me more resources, it allows me more flexibility so I can go out into the community so I can increase our campaign and I can increase our impact.”
Bill Rieth, CEO of United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties, said the new organization will continue to honor its mission, to improve the lives of people in both communities.
“We’re merging so that we can better mobilize human and financial resources to increase our impact,” he added. “We’re joining hands so we can expand our ability to create lasting and measurable change in improving lives in both counties.”
