Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Saturday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Stephen R. Bir, 43, of the 200 block of South Nottawa, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bir was held on $2,500 bond.
Teresa R. McNamara, 59, of the 200 block of South C.R. 50W, Albion, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. McNamara was released on his own recognizance.
Charlie C. Roark, 29, of the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Roark was held on $2,500 bond.
Steven M. Slone, 33, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Saturday on two warrants. No charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Jonathon Bedolla Muniz, 18, of the 400 block of Rose Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a firearm by a dangerous person, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a handgun with a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Muniz was held without bond.
Nickolas A. Rivers, 27, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-shoplifting, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Oscar A. Salgado, 20, of the 200 block of West Leith Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a handgun with a license, a Class A misdemeanor; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a schedule I, II, II, IV or V substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony. Salgado was held without bond.
