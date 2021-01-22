KENDALLVILLE — For the first time in months, Kendallville's downtown has light at night.
After removing old light poles early in the streetscape project, which started in May 2020, and after long delays in getting new lights put in this fall, Kendallville turned on its new antique-themed lights for the first time on Wednesday night.
The reaction from city leaders and residents has been overwhelming positive to see Main Street lit up again.
But it's not the end, as the lights are currently electrified via temporary service that will need to get upgraded when the long-delayed electrical cabinets are finally in stock. The good news, however, is that upgrade should be quick once the parts are in hand and should lead to little or even no disruption in light service.
The long wait had city officials celebrating. After being notified by Mayor Suzanne Handshoe on Wednesday that the lights would be turned on that night, multiple elected officials and city board members celebrated the milestone.
"FANTASTIC NEWS!!!! THANK YOU FOR ALL THE HARD WORK. I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THEM!!!!" City Council member Regan Ford wrote.
"Yes!!!!! Kendallville is about to be LIT!" Redevelopment commission member Logan Conley said.
A photo of the first night of the lights in operation posted to The News Sun Facebook page Wednesday collected more than 450 positive reactions from readers, with people commenting using words including "awesome," "amazing," and "beautiful" to describe the new downtown look.
The new streetlights include a tall lamp that points down over the street and also a lower lamp that illuminates the sidewalks for pedestrians, which Kendallville didn't have before. The new lights cast a more focused, downward light that reduces overall light pollution in the downtown.
Right now, the lights are running on a temporary electrical service and will need to get a full, final upgrade in the coming weeks, city engineer Scott Derby said.
"The electrical cabinet that controls the power, those that were put up this week were temporary. They're just 100-amp service running the streetlights," Derby said.
The electrical contractor is still waiting on delivery of more powerful 400-amp electrical cabinets that will draw enough juice to not just power the streetlights but also electrify outlets at each tree grate in downtown as well as mid-block bollards that contain electrical outlets for use during downtown events.
"Once the 400-amp cabinet is available, which is going to be a number of weeks from now, but once that's ready then they will remove one side at a time, the 100-amp cabinet and replace it with the 400-amp cabinet and electric panel," Derby explained.
"The outlets that will be at each tree grate are not there yet. The mid-block power supplies are not powered up yet. Each wire to each tree has to run clear from the tree back to the cabinet," Derby said.
That means that city residents are going to have to continue waiting on new downtown trees, because trees are not being planted until the outlets at each tree grate are connected. The city is waiting for that work to complete, because otherwise contractors would need to be digging up root bulbs in order to make the final electrical connection.
The city received the new downtown trees in late 2020 and has been holding them back while waiting on the electrical work. Trees have been temporary mulched to ensure their health and city street department workers will be planting them once it's time.
Once the 400-amp cabinets are ready to be installed, the contractor will tackle one side of Main Street at a time.
Derby said the work should conclude within the day so residents shouldn't expect to see any disruption in downtown light service. If the connection takes longer, lights may only be out for one night and it would only be on one side of the street, so downtown won't go completely dark again.
Once the final electrical upgrade is made and the trees are in, there will only be a few minor touch-ups left before the construction contract is considered completed.
Derby said there's some minor concrete work that needs to be done on West William Street and around the electrical cabinets, but other than those punchlist items, the $1.57 million contract will be concluded.
That doesn't mean the downtown work is completely done, however.
The city will be out installing new benches and trash receptacles. Then, once the weather turned, Main Street and its cross streets in downtown will be getting new pavement.
Kendallville will be utilizing more than $350,000 from a Community Crossings grant to repave Main Street from Rush Street to the railroad tracks and also one block both east and west on each Rush, William and Mitchell streets.
Main Street has needed new asphalt for a few years now after going through some hard winters in the last couple years, but the city has been holding off until the streetscape was done to avoid wasting money repaving only to have roads torn up during the construction season and having to pave again.
"We're anxious to get the final touches on things, the least not of which will be the street work next summer," Derby said. "We'll be bidding it out in the coming weeks. That will really be the final touch on the downtown."
