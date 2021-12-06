KENDALLVILLE — You can feel the spirit in the air.
It’s not just the Christmas spirit being felt in Kendallville, but holiday cheer mixed in with a helping of hometown pride.
Maybe it was the year off due to the pandemic, maybe it’s the mild December weather or maybe it’s the energy Kendallville officials have been trying to inject back into the city, but whatever it is, the dividends have been apparent this past week with big crowds at a variety of city events.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a crowd that big,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said when asked about the attendance at Saturday’s Kendallville Christmas Parade, which brought hundreds to downtown for the 1 p.m. event.
The crowd was out on Harding Street at the start of the parade route and remained thick through the downtown, with a lot of families out to take in the parade on a crisp but otherwise sunny Saturday.
“I was just very very pleased to see a crowd like that and it warms my heart,” Handshoe said. “We hope people are really regaining their pride in our community and wanting to be more involved in their community.”
It wasn’t just the parade either, as Handshoe noted their were crowds at several city events she’s attended recently.
Even with bad weather and some electrical problems this weekend, the first weekend of the Winter Wonderland at the local windmill museum saw big attendance.
“A circuit blew and we lost some lights, but it didn’t seem to matter,” said Sara Hobson, a volunteer at the Mid-America Windmill Museum. “There was a huge, steady stream of people coming through Baker Hall.”
Many bundled-up babies and toddlers were among the museum’s visitors for the first weekend, Hobson said. She described the crowds as “light” on Friday night but “really fantastic!” on Saturday night.
Heavy rain Sunday afternoon and evening kept crowds small on Sunday night, but there were still some people who came to the light display.
Prior to Saturday’s parade, the Community Learning Center was also packed with people who came for an market even and open house at the center’s pottery studio.
Macy Butrch, the Community Learning Center’s program and technical director, said 60 vendors turned out for the first-ever indoor Christmas Market Saturday morning. Sixty vendors had a successful day of selling their wares.
“There were lots of vendors, lots of fun. I’m really happy with it,” Burtch said. “We will do it another year.”
The CLC plans to reopen the successful Farmers Market next spring, too, and continue to build its event schedule.
Dozens had turned out for the city’s first Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the pocket park across from City Hall, East Noble Theatre’s productions of “Frozen Jr.” were a hit and the free movie at the Strand Theatre after the parade Saturday was also well-attended, Handshoe said.
The activity happening right is exactly what Kendallville has been trying to spark in the city with its recent community development efforts, the mayor said.
“I feel a lot of positive energy in the city right now,” she said.
