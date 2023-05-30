They died on the shores of Iwo Jima.
On the beaches at Normandy.
At the Chosin Reservoir in what is now North Korea.
In the battle of Khe Sanh neared the DMZ in Vietnam.
On Monday, these American heroes were remembered, eulogized and honored in Albion.
“We are gathered today for a grateful patriotic duty,” said Mike Clouse, American Legion Post 246 member and Noble County veterans services officer., during Albion’s ceremony at Rose Hill Cemetery.
“The purpose of our gathering is to pay respect on behalf of the community of Albion to the memory of those who have made the supreme sacrifice,” Clouse continued. “Their sacrifice has served to shield not only our country, but the people of this community throughout all our days.
“Through the medium of this Memorial Service, we again avail ourselves of rededication of ourselves to the service of our country and what it stands for: justice, freedom and democracy.
“We pledge ourselves here today to renewed loyalty to our God and to our nation. We furthermore pledge ourselves to do our utmost to see to it that a grateful people shall never forget what they owe to their comrades, whose wounds and disablement have suffered to the service to this nation. May that which we do and and say here today typify the eternal spirit of an unconquerable American people.”
American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary president Renee Dodson then read a poem, honoring those who served and those who gave all.
Following Dodson’s recitation, the Rev. Brent Frymier provided the eulogy.
Frymier said he remembered as a youth marching in the Memorial Day parade.
“Today is a day we set aside to honor our fallen heroes,” Frymier said.
He added it was — and is — a shame that the troops who served in Vietnam were not immediately honored for their service.
“I’ve always felt bad for that,” Frymier said. “They’re not forgotten today. We need to remember this day, the reason we’re here. They need to be remembered. They need to be honored.”
On behalf of the Auxiliary, Angie Lortie laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Many of the more than 100 attendees at Monday’s service in Albion then laid poppies on the Unknown Soldier grave.
“These flowers may fade, but the the spirit of which they are a symbol will endure until the end of time,” Clouse said.
American Legion Post 246 member James Stull then read off the names of the 349 veterans interred at Rose Hill Cemetery, each name punctuated by the solemn ringing of a bell.
The Post honor guard then fired off a 21-gun salute which led into the playing of Taps.
Following the Albion ceremony, the crowd was invited to the Post for ice cream and hot dogs, a flag retirement ceremony and a Post Everlasting Ceremony.
