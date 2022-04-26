ALBION — Too close for comfort.
Elkhart County has now three reported cases of the highly infectious avian flu, Noble County Purdue Extension Educator Ann Kline told the Noble County Commissioners Monday.
Earlier this month, Elkhart County’s Purdue Extension Office reported its first case involving 4,000 ducks which had to be destroyed.
The total of destroyed ducks in that county has risen to approximately 17,000, according to Kline.
The avian flu can be passed to hobby and commercial farm flocks by migrating wild fowl.
“Poultry is big in this area,” Kline said. “It’s a concern. Hopefully it stays away.”
Kline said Noble County’s proximity to Elkhart County puts it in a watch/surveillance mode.
Officials have said the human food supply is safe. The poultry and eggs are tested for avian flu before they move into the food supply (unless you are buying direct from a producer). Second, no human illness has been reported from the strains of avian flu that are currently circulating in the U.S.
Six turkey flocks in southern Indiana were destroyed after testing positive for the avian flu earlier this year.
Experts said poultry owners should practice good hygiene by washing hands after handling birds, equipment and manure.
Backyard flocks are in some ways more vulnerable to avian flu, and owners should also remain vigilant. Exposure to wild birds often happens at the feeder, waterer or around the exercise area. The current trend to have birds run free significantly adds to the chances that wild birds will co-mingle with your flock. If those wild birds are carriers, the virus can be spread to your birds. Keeping your birds in a fenced space or a coop can minimize exposure.
There may be another way the avian flu is transmitted.
“They say rodents can carry it into barns,” Kline said.
You also need to stay vigilant, looking for signs that something is wrong. Watch for signs of illness in your flock. Birds affected with the avian flu may show one or more of the following signs:
• Sudden death without clinical signs
• Lack of energy and appetite
• Decreased egg production
• Soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
• Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
• Purple discoloration of the wattles, combs, and legs
• Nasal discharge
• Coughing, sneezing
• Incoordination
• Diarrhea
At the first signs of any of these, call the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593. Callers will be routed to a federal or state veterinarian in Indiana for case assessment. Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners approved the Noble County Probation Department’s request to up its grant request to $685,000 for 2023, an increase of nearly $163,000 from what was applied for last year, according to chief deputy probation officer Danyel Wagner.
The additional money has been earmarked for paying for an employee whose current funding source — another grant — will no longer be available. Wagner said her office is also looking to use the grant to increase its line items for GPS work release surveillance and other home monitoring equipment, drug screen monitoring and for 3% raised for employees.
County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said he is working with the Noble County Parks Department concerning the possibility of installing a kayak launch near the area where Ball Road approaches the Elkhart River. The site of the launch, according to Smith, would be part of a memorial park to a family that lost three loved ones in an automobile crash.
On Feb. 11, 2019, JJ Reyes, 50, was driving his daughters Zulia, 15, and Valeria, 13, to school after a morning two-hour delay at West Noble. He was driving south on C.R. 700W approaching a 90-degree curve where the road turns into Ball Road when his vehicle slid on the snowy and icy roadway.
The vehicle slid off the roadway and down the nearby embankment into the Elkhart River. The car flipped over and filled with water. The three passengers were trapped and died inside the submerged vehicle.
The county has received federal funding which will move the road further from the river. The project could begin as early as July 2024, even though federal funds would not be made available until 2025.
