ROME CITY — Noble County hosted an annual review night to showcase what Purdue Extension does in the county.
The public was invited to attend the event and enjoy a porkburger meal.
Each area of the Extension office was on display.
Joanna Claudy, Educator for 4-H & Youth Development, set up a bike-powered spin art station and answered questions about the 4-H program.
Ann Kline hosted the Agriculture & Natural Resources booth and spoke to attendees about bird nests, invasive plants, soil sampling information, garden advice, and more.
Abigail Creigh is the Health & Human Sciences Educator and displayed MyPlate and other health-related information.
Tracy Cochran advisor with the Nutrition Education Program for Northeast Indiana also joined the fun and talked to people about food cravings and how to combat a sweet tooth.
Attendees went to each booth and entered the door prize drawing. Door prizes were a fun addition to the annual event. Door prizes included a leaf casting pot with plants from the Noble County Master Gardeners, stadium bag from Noble REMC, a 4-H basket, and more.
Special thanks to the Rome City United Methodist Church for use of their facilities, the Noble County Pork Producers donated pork burgers and Noble REMC for being a food sponsor.
