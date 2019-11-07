LAGRANGE — Dust off your lucky bingo card marker Saturday and make sure it’s full of ink.
LaGrange County’s Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption is holding a bingo fundraiser Saturday at the LaGrange American Legion post.
“This is the most important fundraiser we have all year,” said Sue Keenan, a member of the Ark board of directors.
The bingo fundraiser is a new event for Ark, which for years held an annual dinner and silent auction. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for tickets purchased in advance of the event, $25 for tickets purchased at the door.
Keenen said ticket holders will each be handed 10 bingo cards when they enter the building and will play ten games of bingo. Players will compete for a prize each game that Keenen said on average is valued at about $100 a piece.
Also, guests will have a chance to bid on a special bag in what she called a “pound auction.” Those prizes, all of which weigh a pound, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.
“It could be a pound of marshmallows, a pound of cashews or something more valuable,” she said. “There will be about 12 to 15 of those to auction.”
All of the money raised by the event will go to Ark to support its mission to help, care for and find new homes for LaGrange County’s unwanted dogs and cats.
Keenen said this year’s event is especially important because of all the animals that have come through Ark’s doors this year.
Several times this year, Ark took in large numbers of dogs that were removed by authorities. Keenen said Ark is happy to take in and care for those animals, but said big increases in the animals Ark cares for sometimes strains the not for profit organization’s resources.
“Those kind of events put a real crimp on the food budget and the medical budget,” she said. ‘We not really equipped to handle that many additional animals all a once, but we do.”
One big need Ark is facing right now is finding funds to replace all the dog doors at the shelter. Those doors allow animals to move at will from indoor kennels to the outside fenced indoor runs. Keenen said those doors have simply worn out over time and must be replaced.
“They’re falling apart,” she said.
Keenen estimated it will cost $300 to purchase and then install a single dog door, and the Ark’s shelter is equipped with 27 individual kennels with dog doors.
Advanced tickets can be purchased by calling 463-1876.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.