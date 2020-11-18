Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Michael A. Miller, 46, of the 800 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Miller was held on $500 cash bond.
Michael A. Pearson, 53, of the 100 block of Grand Street, Rome City, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Friday by Rome City police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Pearson was held on $2,500 bond.
Rachel A. Ballard, 42, of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ballard was held without bond.
Dustin G. Caudill, 20, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was booked at 9:48 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Tracy L. Collinsworth, 33, of the 200 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Albion, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Collinsworth was held without bond.
Andrew J. Curry, 40, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Curry was also held on a warrant. No charging information provided. Curry was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian A. Player, 31, of the 800 block of North Clay Street, Frankfort, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Player was held without bond.
James L. Koser, 25, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Koser was held without bond.
Crystal G. Robertson, 42, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Robertson was held without bond.
Dean E. Barrand Jr., 41, of the 6300 block of Prize Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:58 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Barrand was held without bond.
Melissa D. Hall, 49, of the 400 block of Glenn Oaks Drive, Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Kyle A. Linnemeier, 39, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 2 felony. No further charging information provided. Linnemeier was held without bond.
Diego E. Perez-Sosa, 23, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor and reckless driving. Perez-Sosa was held without bond.
