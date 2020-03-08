Website: excelsiorartsacademy.com/Mission: To foster an educational and nurturing environment where developing performers can be opened to think for themselves and to be respectful of themselves and others. Excelsior is where we train minds, bodies, voices and spirits to achieve that end while providing art and education to the greater community. Excelsior = Ever Upward.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater formed as a theater education organization in 2018. The academy is based at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Students can take a wide range of classes in theater, vocal music and stage movement and then put those lessons to use through the various productions Excelsior stages each year.
The faculty includes executive director Kent Johnson, drama director Mary Kay Clark, music director Shelley Johnson, stage movement director Alicia Smith and voice teacher Nick Maloy.
The academy holds classes in theater, voice and stage movement for young people ages 8 to 22. Private voice and theater lessons are offered for young people older than age 13. Classes are available in the spring and fall semesters at various prices. A registration fee is paid once, regardless of the number of classes a student takes.
The youth theater produces three shows per year in the spring and summer and at Christmas. Shows are also aimed at youth 8-22 with the exception of the Christmas show, which is open to the community and has actors of all ages.
At Excelsior, the student is the focus with emphasis on developing confidence and poise. The academy provides a nurturing environment where students feel safe to take chances without fear of failure or ridicule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.