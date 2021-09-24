Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Wesley C. Caudill, 21, of the 800 block of Denzil Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Caudill was held without bond.
Justin L. Erickson, 38, of the 500 block of East Franklin Street, Huntington, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Katherine M. Gray, 39, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Gray was released on her own recognizance.
Paul C. Hazelton, 57, of the 1400 block of Beckland Drive, Angola, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Hazelton was held without bond.
Michael J. Nicodemus, 38, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on three warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Nicodemus was held without bond.
