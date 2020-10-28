KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Board of Works agreed Tuesday morning to help a non-profit, The Crew Youth Center, to demolish an outbuilding on the center’s property at 529 S. Main St. The building is an eyesore and no longer insurable.
Members Don Gura and Jim Dazey cast the votes, as Mayor Suzanne Handshoe was absent.
Executive director Logan Conley asked that the city only help with the building demolition, with the youth center absorbing the cost for dumpsters. A new garage or shed would better fit the organization’s vision for the future, Conley said in his letter to the board.
Dazey noted that the city has previously done demolition only on city-owned property, but that he wasn’t opposed to the city helping a non-profit organization.
“I don’t want the city to be a demolition crew” for anyone who wants to remove a structure, Dazey said.
Dazey said demolition would take one or two days. Conley said the timeline for the work was flexible but that he hoped the demolition would be done by spring.
In other business, the board approved Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley’s recommendation to hire Casey Kintz as a firefighter, contingent on passing the physical exam and admittance to the state’s pension board.
The board approved the street department’s request to buy a 2021 Ford F-600 truck cab and chassis from Max Platt Ford-Lincoln Inc. for $41,911.25 to replace a one-ton, 2004 dump truck. The purchase of a plow, dump bed and related equipment and lighting for $10, 526 was also approved.
Gura and Dazey also agreed to a skid loader upgrade for the wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater treatment plant superintendent Mark Schultz explained that the city is part of a government exchange program through Truelove Brothers Inc. For $1,000 per year, the program delivers a new skid loader.
Schultz said the current model is being discontinued, so the city has to upgrade to another model for a one-time charge of $5,238 this year. The program cost Returns to $1,000 in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.