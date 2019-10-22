LAGRANGE — An Avilla man was arrested and taken to the LaGrange County Jail after he nearly hit head on a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office car with the ATV he was riding on Oct. 15.
According to a press release issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s office, Jacob Arnold nearly struck a police car when a deputy driving that car attempted a traffic stop on the green Honda four wheeler Arnold was riding along the 6500 block of C.R. 700S.
Wheeler fled from officers but got his ATV stuck in a wet area inside a nearby bean field. He then reported took off on foot.
Wheeler was captured a short time later thanks the aerial view provided officers by a Ligonier Police Department drone.
Arnold was treated for cuts and scrapes at the scene then transported to the LaGrange County Jail.
He was charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and operating while intoxicated by a controlled substance.
