KENDALLVILLE — It's going on five years and Kendallville is looking to tweak its guidelines for when and how they grant tax breaks to businesses looking to expand.
The biggest changes? Job creation is back as a requirement, the city is considering dropping 10-year abatements and it's creating a separate table for real property.
The Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee spent several months in 2022 discussing possible tweaks to its guidelines, which were last updated in late 2018.
Tax abatements allow a company to phase in the amount of taxes they pay each year on new buildings or new equipment. The first year, they pay no taxes, but in following years the amount phases in by a percentage based on the length of the abatement. For example, with a five-year abatement, the business pays 20 percent in year one, 40 percent in year two, and so on.
Tax abatements generally save companies around half of the taxes they would have otherwise paid during the term.
At that time, Kendallville had added in new requirements for employers to hit certain marks with job wages, but the city had completely dropped requirements that employers create new jobs.
Job creation was dumped as a requirement because employers were majorly struggling to find new workers and fill open positions as the labor market was tightening. That problem hasn't gone away and actually has gotten worse as county and state unemployment remains at historical lows and hundreds of positions in the county remain unfilled.
Still, job numbers are coming back amid a shift in board sentiment that tax breaks should be going for new investment and not simply just replacement of aging equipment.
For example, if a firm is replacing an older machine with a new model, they could currently seek a tax abatement on the purchase, even if they're not adding new jobs or significantly expanding their production.
The proposed guidelines would require firms to create at least five new jobs to qualify for a three-year tax break, at least 10 jobs for a five-year abatement and at least 15 new positions for a seven-year tax break.
The other most noticeable change is that the updated guidelines don't include requirements for a 10-year tax abatement at all. Currently, the city will consider a 10-year tax break for projects with a minimum investment of at least $5 million and average wages of $20 per hour or higher.
That's not an option at all in the new guidelines, which would cap out at seven years.
Longer abatement save the employer more but shift more of the tax burden onto every else as the value of the new investment phases in. Also, since businesses are allowed to depreciate the value of their equipment, by the time older machinery comes off its 10-year abatement, the taxable value is often a fraction of what it was when it was new.
While those two major changes stand out from the proposal, the EDAC also made some other lesser tweaks.
Here's what's proposed:
• Three-year abatement — Minimum investment of $100,000, must create at least five new jobs, wages must average $17.50 per hour.
That's a drop from a previous investment level of $250,000 under the current guidelines, and a hike in the wage numbers from $15 per hour.
• Five-year abatement — Minimum investment of $500,000, must create at least 10 new jobs, wages for all employees must average $17.50, wages for new jobs must be $20 per hour or higher.
The investment total is the same, but the wage figures are hiked from a $16.50 per hour average under the current guidelines.
• Seven-year abatement — Minimum investment of $2.5 million, must create at least 15 new jobs, wages for all employees must average $17.50, wages for new jobs must be $20 per hour or higher.
Investment and average wage numbers remain the same, with the addition of the new $20 per hour requirement for new positions.
The city is also, for the first time, creating a separate schedule for real property — land and structures.
Previously those had been considered via the same guidelines as personal property — equipment — but now Kendallville is seeking to delineate between the two.
The real property tax abatement guidelines would be as follows:
• One/two-year abatement — $1,000 minimum investment
• Three-year abatement — $300,000 minimum investment
• Five-year abatement — $700,000 minimum investment
• Seven-year abatement — $1.3 million minimum investment
At Tuesday's Kendallville City Council meeting, Council President Jim Dazey suggested referring the guidelines to the council's law and ordinance committee for a deeper review.
"They've covered a great many things in here," Dazey said.
If Kendallville changes its guidelines, it could trigger other communities to follow suit, as other government agencies including the Noble County Council had modeled its guidelines off Kendallville shortly after the city adopted the changes in 2018.
