LAGRANGE — About 150 Lakeland students will be heading home for Christmas break with a little extra something in their backpacks.
Lakeland has about 170 students from homes that participate in the school’s Blessing in a Backpack program. Those students are given special packages each Friday containing small, single-serving cans of pasta, Ramen noodles, canned fruits and snacks to ensure students have some nutritional foods to snack on while away from school.
Christmas break at Lakeland started on Friday and runs through Jan. 6. That means this year’s break will keep students away from school for two full weeks, and that includes three weekends, so it puts some students at risk for not getting the food they need to stay healthy over the break.
So, for the second year in a row, the school administrators have pooled their resources and purchased 150 jars of peanut butter to give away to students. In addition, Miller’s Super Valu in LaGrange agreed to donate to Lakeland 150 loaves of fresh bread. Friday, those jars of peanut butter and those loaves of bread were packed up and will be sent home with students who are part of the program.
“This helps supplement the Blessing in a Backpack program we’ve been doing for several years now,” said Brad Targgart, principal of Lakeland Intermediate School.
Lakeland has more than 150 students enrolled in the program – about 50 in LaGrange Primary School, another 75 students from the intermediate school and the rest in the Jr./Sr. high school.
“We know those kids are going to be away from school for an extended time and we just wanted to give them a little extra,” he said. “They’ll have a nice package of food if they need it.”
Targgart said the school’s staff worries about the well-being of all its students during an extended break but especially those who rely on the school’s feeding program for daily meals.
In addition to the school help, members of the Tri Kappa Service Sorority Mu Chapter of LaGrange County raised money this fall to purchase additional food items to be sent home with feed program students at all three LaGrange County School corporations. That donation effectively doubles the amount of food being sent home with students this break at Westview, Prairie Heights, and Lakeland.
“We know that times are hard for some people. This isn’t a lot. It’s not a four-course meal, but it gives them some nutrients until we get them back in school,” Targgart explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.