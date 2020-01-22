KENDALLVILLE — Back from winter break, Wayne Center Elementary decided to mix it up a bit. Literally.
Last week, the rural-set elementary school located north of Kendallville took its entire student body and “sorted” them into four different houses, each named after a type of tiger, the Wayne Center mascot.
A model that takes inspiration from the different houses of the popular Harry Potter series, the elementary school model is starting to pop up around Noble County as a way to get students from not only different classes but different grades to get to know one another and work together.
Central Noble Elementary School adopted a similar model at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, albeit with six houses instead of four.
At Wayne Center, students were divided into the four houses — the blue Caspians, yellow Malayans, green Sumatrans or red Siberians — which they’ll represent not only for the rest of this school year but that they’ll stay with for the entire elementary school career. As fifth-graders advance up to the middle school, they’ll be replaced by incoming kindergartens to keep a full house.
Every student was given a colored T-shirt corresponding to the house and are encouraged to wear them on house days, kind of like suiting up in a team jersey.
“Each house is composed of every child in the school — teachers, faculty, bus drivers and staff — allowing students to socialize with one another across grades and with positive adult role models beyond just the classroom setting,” Principal Jaime Carroll said of the concept.
Carroll said she wasn’t aware of Central Noble’s house program, but learned about the concept at a seminar this fall and wanted to try it out at Wayne Center.
“I went to the Ron Clark Academy in October and learned about the idea of bringing the House system to our school. We formed a committee and went to work,” she said.
By getting the students mixed up out of their individual classes, Carroll said goals include to promote good character, academic success, school spirit, a team atmosphere and a culture of excellence while continuing to build a supportive, cross-grade-level community in the school.
The houses will also allow Wayne Center to have friendly competitions between houses on top of weekly ROAR point competitions already taking place. Houses can earn points through good behavior and academic success, as well as special events.
The end-of-year field day will also be turned into a big house competition, giving students one last chance to battle outdoors for the role of alpha cats with the House Championship title.
Friendly competition is a focus, as K-12 schools, especially primary and elementary schools, aim to teach children good citizenship and fight against bullying.
“A couple of our house expectations are that students and staff will uplift and inspire each other and will not be allowed to put down others or make disparaging remarks about other houses in cruel, unkind or demeaning ways,” Carrol said.
Wayne Center’s first house day, since introduction, will be Friday.
