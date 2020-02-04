LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital will host a special workshop called “Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to cultivate a productive mindset. ” The hour-long workshop was created for farmers and their families. The program, scheduled to take place Wednesday, Feb. 26, is designed to help farm families recognize and respond to signs of chronic stress in themselves and others. During the workshop, participants will:
• Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of chronic stress
• Build skills to recognize and respond to mental health concerns
• Learn how to respond and where to go for more help and resources
• Access resources for handling stress for a more productive mind set on the farm
The presenters are Elysia Rodgers, Agricultural & Natural Resources Educator, DeKalb County, and Brittney Schori, Health and Human Services Educator, LaGrange County.
The program is free to farmers and their families. It takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 10-11 a.m. at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange. The class size is limited and preregistration is required by Feb. 19.
For additional information or to register, contact Christina Blaskie by calling 463-9420 or email her at christina.blaskie@parkview.com.
The workshop, “Weathering the Storm in Agriculture,” is made possible by a collaboration between the Purdue Extension and the Michigan State University Extension. It is funded by a community health improvement grant from Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
