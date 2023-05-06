ALBION — A Fort Wayne teen was arrested following an incident Thursday morning involving a car stolen from Kendallville and a police pursuit which reached speeds of 118 mph.
Jackie W. Jerome IV, 18, was formally charged Friday in Noble Superior Court I with auto theft, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jerome was arrested late Thursday morning at his mother’s residence in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail, Fort Wayne. He was subsequently booked into the Noble County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Chris Davis was working traffic enforcement near the intersection of S.R. 3 and S.R. 8, south junction, early Thursday morning.
Davis observed a passenger car allegedly traveling north on S.R. 3 well above the posted speed limit of 60 mph and entering a 50 mph zone. Davis activated his radar, and clocked a gray Jaguar at 89 mph.
Davis pulled out behind the Jaguar and activated his emergency lights. He clocked the Jaguar at 118 mph as the pursuit continue northbound, court documents allege.
As the Jaguar came to the intersection of S.R. 3 and Waits Road, the driver, later identified as Jerome, attempted to turn right onto Waits Road.
The Jaguar slid through the intersection, left the road on the northeast side, striking a road sign and traveling down a steep embankment before coming to rest in a culvert.
As soon the vehicle stopped, four occupants fled on foot.
Police took three juveniles into custody and were able to identify Jerome as being the driver at the time of the crash.
A tip led police to the Fort Wayne address where troopers apprehended him without incident.
A friend of a family member had picked Jerome up and taken him back to Fort Wayne.
Jerome allegedly told police that he and a Kendallville juvenile had been going through cars in the Kendallville trailer park where that juvenile lived. They discovered the Jaguar with the keys inside.
Jerome allegedly said the Kendallville teen had been driving the car initially, but he took over the wheel after that teen had crashed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.