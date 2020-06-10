KENDALLVILLE — If anyone in Kendallville has an issue with the city expanding its tax increment financing districts, they didn't wake up early Wednesday morning to voice them.
A public hearing hosted by the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission drew no members of the public, leading to a short and sweet meeting as the TIF combination plan advances.
Last week, commission members noted that maybe East Noble School Corp. officials might show up to get more information and or speak about the proposal, but no one from the school was there except for Brent Durbin — East Noble's school board member who is a non-voting member on the city commission — and he didn't raise any issues.
The plan will now head back to the Kendallville City Council for final approval.
The redevelopment commission has been working on a plan for months to combine, expand and establish new TIF locations in the city.
TIF districts are special taxing units in which a portion of property taxes are captured and set aside for economic development purposes. When created, property values are recorded at a baseline and, in the future, any increase in values from new development or improvements — the increment — and the taxes assessed to that increment are instead captured by the redevelopment commission, instead of divvied up between local government units.
First, the city is aiming to connect and combine its two existing TIF districts, the Downtown TIF and the Eastside TIF.
The main benefit of combining the two separate districts is that it will allow the city wider use of the money that both are capturing. Currently, taxes captured in the Downtown TIF can only be used downtown, while Eastside TIF dollars can only be used out east.
The Downtown TIF brings in about $121,000 per year, while the Eastside TIF is much more lucrative at approximately $410,500 annually.
Second, while connecting the two existing districts, Kendallville is also planning to expand the "economic development area" — locations where the city can spend its TIF dollars on projects — along the entire U.S. 6 corridor to the western city limits.
That will, for the first time, allow the city to spend money on projects along the commercial corridor, such as 50/50 facade grants for building owners or other major improvements.
Third, the city is establishing new "allocation areas," properties where taxes will be captured in the future.
Instead of trying to capture taxes from a blanket area of properties like its previous two TIFs, the new district would be made up of 25 mostly non-contiguous parcels along U.S. 6 and Main Street.
Those 25 parcels that were hand-selected by the redevelopment commission are mostly empty lots that could development into new commercial buildings. If that happens, the city would get the maximum increment as a piece of blank land with low assessed value would suddenly have new facilities located on them with a much higher tax value.
Creating that new capture district will potentially create a revenue source for the city's TIF fund going forward, as the other two districts have sunset dates approaching.
The Downtown TIF expires in 2025, while the Eastside TIF's sunset date is later in 2033. When a TIF "expires," all of the pent-up value is released and the city stops segregating those tax dollars for development. Money then flows to local government units like normal.
Kendallville could always re-establish those TIF districts in the future if it wants, but when that happens, the baseline values are reset at the current level, meaning that it would take new improvement, development or assessed value growth to begin capturing worthwhile tax income again.
Therefore, by starting a new TIF district with the 25 properties now, city officials are hoping that in future years those will develop and provide a new revenue stream for future projects.
The final approval of the TIF plan goes before the Kendallville City Council at its next meeting on June 16 at 7 p.m.
