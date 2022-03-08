Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
(Note: Bookings from Saturday morning through Sunday morning were not provided by the jail.)
Laura Castro, 40, of the 300 block of East Miller Street, Liognier, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia. a Class C misdemeanor. Castro was held on $2,500 bond.
Joel C. Loftus, 39, of the 1100 block of Crestview Drive, Angola, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Loftus was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph L. Myers, 46, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Myers was held on $2,500 bond.
Krisitin J. Prater, 41, of the 3400 block of West Nevada Mills Road, Fremont, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Prater was held without bond.
Justin R. Terry, 37, of the 200 block of West Greenwood drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Terry was held on $5,000 bond.
Allison B. Click, 37, of the 300 block of West Race Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Click was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody M. Jack, 33, of the 5100 block of East C.R. 620S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and neglect of dependent/child violations, a Level 6 felony. Jack was held without bond.
Andrew R. Pressler, 33, of the 400 block of South Shop, Angola, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Pressler was held on $2,500 bond.
Alice N. Woodard, 39, of the 700 block of West North Street, Frement, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony. Woodard was held on $2,500 bond.
