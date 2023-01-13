KENDALLVILLE — Retired longtime city parks employee Brett Slone is making a run at the mayor's office.
Slone, a lifelong Kendallville resident and near-30-year park maintenance worker as well as Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex manager, announced he will seek the mayor's office as an independent.
Slone is the second candidate to officially enter the race along with Police Chief Lance Waters, who is seeking the Republican nomination.
Since Slone is running as an independent, he would not appear on the ballot in the May primary, which only selects candidates for the two major parties.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe announced she will not seek another four years and will retire at the end of this year after five terms in the mayor's office.
"I made this decision after much prayer, consideration, and the support of my closest family and friends," Slone said in his announcement. "I have a tremendous amount of pride, commitment and passion for Kendallville and would consider it an honor to continue to grow its prosperity.
"I possess true proven leadership, knowledge of, and strong relationships with our city departments. Nearly 30 years experience in city government has afforded me the highest certification in the parks and recreation field and CPRP — competency in communication, human resources, operations, programming and finance — both of which are important assets for the leader of our city," he said.
Slone is a lifelong Kendallville resident and said he's been working as part of the community his entire life, with his first job at Jim's Pizza in the 1980s. Slone then spent nearly 30 years working for the city park department from 1992-2021. He worked in maintenance early in his career and then became the sports complex manager when that facility opened off Allen Chapel Road.
"While serving our community, I acquired experience in management, construction management, grant implementation and collaboration with various groups and organizations in Kendallville and surrounding communities," Slone said. "I am most proud of the role I was able to play in the development and growth of the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex during my tenure that provided competition and recreation space for adults and youth and continues to make Kendallville a destination for tens of thousands of families annually."
Slone said elected leaders should work to ensure a safe community and promote a positive environments for family to live, work and play in and to create conditions for business and industry to grow and thrive.
"My heart is in Kendallville. My passion is in Kendallville. I want to be the voice for the the citizens as we make Kendallville better together," Slone said.
