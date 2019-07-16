Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Shanice M. Nettles, 30, of the 4700 block of Holton Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Nettles posted $4,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Joshua Suarez, 34, of the 5700 block of Kelso Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Suarez was held without bond.
Gary R. Wiles, 32, of the 300 block of East North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wiles was held without bond.
Angela D. Brickey, 29, of the 200 block of Pigeon Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Brickey was held on $3,500 bond.
Austin P. Elkins, 25, of the 11100 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, was booked at 5:52 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy A. March, 38, of the 100 block of Clark Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. March was held on $3,500 bond.
Frank J. Molargik Jr., 69, of the 100 block of Miller Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Molargik was held on $3,500 bond.
Anthony M. O’Neal, 37, of the 4900 block of East C.R. 600N, Kendallville, was booked at 10:03 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael A. Curtis, 26, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:44 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Curtis was held without bond.
Gerardo Macias, 31, of the 500 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony. Macias was held without bond.
Joshua Suarez, 34, of the 5700 block of Kelso Lane, Fort Wayne, was booked at 8:59 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Deborah E. Young, 56, of the 2800 block of South Keck Drive, Kimmell, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Young was held on $3,500 bond.
Heath Gaham, 35, of the 900 block of East Cook Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Gaham was held without bond.
Cole M. Hankins, 37, of the 800 block of Harbor Court, Rome City, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possesson of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Hankins was held on $3,500 bond.
Zachary Jervis, 20, of the 3800 block of Highway 7 South, Topmost, Kentucky, was arrested at 9 a.m. by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Jervis was held on $4,500 bond.
Ian R. Shedd, 42, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was booked at 5:43 p.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
