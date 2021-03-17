LAGRANGE — Seniors Sadie Edsall and Keirstin Roose have been named valedictorians of Lakeland Jr/.Sr. High School’s Class of 2021. Lakeland Principal Robert Albaugh made the announcement Monday.
Edsall is the daughter of Raymond and Charlotte Edsall of LaGrange. According to the school Edsall will attend either Purdue University, Rose Hulman University or Trine University in the fall. She has been offered a full scholarship to each institution.
While in high school, Edsall was inducted into Lakeland’s National Honor Society, and is a member of the school’s Science Academic Team. She also played varsity basketball and golf.
Edsall said her favorite memory of her time at Lakeland was winning back-to-back NECC golf titles.
Roose is the daughter of Tom and Amy Roose of Wolcottville and Jennifer Rohr of Sturgis. She will be attending Coastal Carolina University on a scholarship and will be a member of the school’s softball team.
Roose also is a member of Lakeland’s National Honor Society, is the senior class president, a member of the DECA club, on Lakeland’s student council, and a member of Lakeland’s Interact Club. Roose has participated in softball, basketball, soccer, and golf.
Roose said her favorite memory of high school has been spending four years “ with some of my best friends winning championships and learning lifelong lessons together.”
