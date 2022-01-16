LAGRANGE — One person is dead, and two others are in police custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase that ended in a crash with a vehicle overturned.
According to the LaGrange Police Department Detective Nick Martin, the incident started about 3 p.m. Friday in LaGrange when one of its officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a suspected wanted for an unnamed offense. That vehicle took off and led police on a chase east of LaGrange on U.S. 20. The chase came to an end east of the intersection of U.S. 20 and S.R. 3 when the suspect’s vehicle crashed.
According to that report, when the vehicle rolled, one person, a male, was ejected from the vehicle. That person was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car, also a male, fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody. A third person, a female, also was in the car. She was taken into custody, and along with the car’s driver, was booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
The names of those involved, and the charges against the people in custody, were not released.
Assisting the LaGrange Police Department on scene were the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Parkview EMS, and the LaGrange County Coroner’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
