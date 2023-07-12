KENDALLVILLE — Eight teams of youth, teens and adults had a load of muddy fun at Monday’s Farmer Olympics at the Noble County Fair.
Teams competed for the best times in their own division in such agriculture-inspired events as tire rolling, big round bale rolling, an antique tractor pull, a water relay and the final Tug of War through the mud.
The youth teams were the Steer Wrestlers and the Outlaws.
The teen division ponied up four teams: The Bacon, The Dream Team, The Reeds, and Teenage Troubles.
The adult division was Court of War, comprised of the Noble County fair queen contestants, and the Rednecks rounded out the adult competition.
It was human against machine in the antique tractor pull, with teams pulling on a long rope to move a John Deere M vintage tractor for a marked distance. The distance increased for the teen and adult teams to add a challenge.
As the master of ceremonies noted, “As you get older, life gets harder.”
The mud gets deeper, too.
Final results will be released at a later date.
Here is the schedule for the remainder of the week:
Thursday, July 13
Grandstand: KOI Dirt Drag, 7 p.m. tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for children age 2-12; and Pit seats are $15.
Dairy Goat Show: 8 p.m., Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena.
Draft Horse Show: 9 a.m., Horse & Pony Arena.
Beef Show: 9 a.m., Beef and Dairy Arena.
Livestock Release 4 p.m.
Horse and Pony Speed Show, 5 p.m., Horse & Pony Arena.
Round Robin Showmanship: 7 p.m., Beef and Dairy Arena.
Friday, July 14
Grandstand: A-Bar Rodeo Productions presents “Bulls & Barrels,” 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children age 2-12; and $15 for pit seats.
Livestock Auction: 10 a.m., Merchants Building.
Saturday, July 15
Grandstand: 2023 Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children age 2-12; and $25 for pit seats.
