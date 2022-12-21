ALBION — The construction company managing renovations at the Noble County Courthouse presented significant proposed cuts to the project Monday to the Noble County Commissioners — but the bottom line is well over the original budget.
The Commissioners originally had set aside $4 million in American Rescue Plan monies to pay for the renovations which will add restrooms, reconfigure the courts and include larger jury rooms.
On Nov. 28, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is coordinating the project, revealed a cost estimate of $7 million for the project — if the courthouse can be completely vacated for the nine-month duration of the project. If the work is done floor-by-floor, the cost was set at $7.6 million and would take twice the time.
Monday’s afternoon meeting was set aside to go over potential cost cuts off the original estimate.
Weigand Construction trimmed nearly $1 million from the estimates with a variety of cuts, but the county would still have come up with more than an additional $1.5 million million for construction costs alone. That figure does not include furnishing the renovated courthouse, or architectural fees which could be as much as 15% of the construction cost.
“We’re not going to get the work done we want to get done for $4 million,” Smith said.
The county has received $9.2 million in ARP monies, but more than $4 million will be utilized — or is currently being utilized — for major repairs and roof replacement at the Noble County Jail, for installing a sanitary sewer line from the Noble County Office Complex-South and for drainage work recently completed on C.R. 1000E.
On Monday, Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said the county would have approximately $4.5 million in ARP funds to put toward the project.
Where would the remaining $1.5 million or so come from?
The commissioners will be scheduling special sessions with the Noble County Council to work out those details.
Possibilities discussed Monday include using CEDIT funds, dipping into the county’s Rainy Day Fund, bonding for the project or taking out a short term loan.
Cuts suggested by Weigand included:
• keeping the existing boilers, a savings of $98,000;
• not doing outside masonry work, a savings of $355,000; and
• keeping the electrical main gear and electrical generator, a combined savings of $172,000.
Inflation has caused construction prices to skyrocket.
Weigand’s David Jankowski said the company normally predicts price jumps from 2%-5% annually. In 2021, prices rose 13%, followed by another 9% jump in 2022. Inflation has leveled off the last month or so, but the damage has been done.
Over recent years, the courts have grown in space needs, with additional staff added to the probation department, for example. The state also has privacy requirements and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements the county must follow when doing the work.
“It’s not a good scenario,” Leatherman said of current working conditions at the courthouse. “It’s something we have to address.”
While not making any decisions, the commissioners seemed to leaning in favor of the less-expensive option of having the courthouse completely vacated, which creates an entirely new set of logistical hurdles.
The newly finished Noble County Annex could become a temporary home for the courts, with two decent-sized spaces set off by a large sliding door on the main level.
“The multi-purpose rooms are probably the best option,” Smith said.
But configuring those rooms is a problem in and of itself. The room is not wired for audio the way a courtroom must be to allow for putting together transcripts of proceedings. Separate entrances for the judges would need to be created, and something done to dampen the noise from one courtroom to another.
“We need to have a sit down with the judges,” Smith said.
