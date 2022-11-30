LAGRANGE — The question of who will be the next LaGrange County Health Office is still up in the air after a special Monday night meeting of the LaGrange County Board of Health, whose members gathered to talk about how to resolve a conflict with the LaGrange County Commissioners over that position.
The health board member voted in October to reappoint Dr. Tony Pechin to a new four-year term as the county’s health officer. But thanks to a new law passed in 2021, that appointment is now subject to the approval of the LaGrange County Commissioners. Earlier this month, the commissioners voted to deny Pechin that position, saying it was time for a change. Pechin has served as the LaGrange County Health Officer since 2000.
Pechin apparently did something this term to upset Commissioner Kevin Myers, who made the initial motion to deny the reappointment of Pechin. After the meeting, Myers indicated Pechin has done things as the county health officer that “did not meet” with the commissioners’ approval.
The new law allowing the commissioners to have a say in the appointment of a county health officer was deemed by Pechin as “purely political” Monday when he spoke to the members of the board of health.
LaGrange County Commissioner Peter Cook attended Monday’s meeting via Zoom and told the board members he can only speak for himself. Cook said he wanted to explore the question of whether anyone else was interested in the position.
The majority of people who serve on the local health boards are required to have some background in medicine, while the county commissioners are not. Pechin told the board if the commissioners had issues with steps he directed the health board to take during the pandemic, not one single commissioner has ever reached out to him to talk about those issues.
The job of the county health officer requires the person who fills that role must be a physician, and according to the board, less than 10 people living in LaGrange County meet that requirement. It’s not unusual for the health officer in a rural community like LaGrange County to serve in that capacity for extended periods.
The health officer plays an important role at the health board and in the community. All of the clinics and vaccination programs offered by the health board can only operate under a licensed physician. If Pechin were to step away from the position, and a successor not immediately appointed, many health department programs would have to be halted.
In addition, Pechin was LaGrange County’s chief contact with the Indiana Board of Health during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and Pechin pointed out Monday night he only acted to enforce state healthcare laws and directives during that time.
Board members did decide to attempt to reach out to every person in the county who has the qualifications to hold the position and see if they would be interested in becoming the health officer. By law, a new health officer should be in place by Jan. 1.
Cindy Swihart, president of the local health board, cautioned board members it might be difficult to meet that sort of a timeline.
“The problem is we’re not being given a sufficient amount of time to do a good job,” she said.
The law does allow Pechin to continue to serve until the board and commissioners name a new health officer, and Pechin told the health board members he would continue to search until a successor can be named.
“I’d not going to do anything to put the health department at risk,” he said.
Saying he wanted to speak not as the health officer, but as a citizen, Pechin talked about the history of the Indiana Health Department, and that it was set up to be independent of the legislature.
Speaking about the new law granting the commissioner the power to pick a new health officer, he added it makes no sense.
“You can’t ask three commissioners with no medical background at all to make a decision on who the health officer should be,” he said. “So the fact this decision smacks of something other than health care. The health board can’t function properly if it just allows the commissioners to run over them and make basically political appointments to the health board. That’s not the way the system was set up to work.”
Pechin then on to say the health board has to stand up for the health of the community.
“If the commissioners are willing to sit down at a table and voice their complaints with the health board and me, about what we can accomplish as a health department, I’m always willing to listen,” he added. “But that’s never been brought to the table now or in my 22 years as health officer.”
The board will meet again on Dec. 15 at the health board building to continue the discussion.
