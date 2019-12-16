ALBION — Noble County will once again seek $1 million in road funding from the state Community Crossings grant program.
The county will send in two projects in an effort to get at least some funding, but has also tweaked the way its estimating the costs to ensure it actually utilizes all the money.
Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith said he’s preparing submissions for the January submission period on the Community Crossings grant, a statewide program moving into its fifth year.
The grant allows counties, cities and towns to apply for up to $1 million every year for road projects. Small communities get grants on a 75/25 split — meaning they only have to put up 25% of the money — while larger communities and counties with more resources have a 50/50 split.
The grant is available in two cycles, a spring and fall award, so communities have two opportunities each year to apply.
The county has had notable success with the Community Crossings grant. It received $1 million in 2016, $726,000 in 2017 and $1 million this year. The county was not funded in 2018, although Smith had applied for a $1 million grant.
“I’ve split it up into two separate projects going after the max amount of funding. These are all projects that were listed on our asset-management plan, five-year plan,” Smith said. “(The Indiana Department of Transportation) could give us one-third of a max grant, two-thirds of a max grant, or both. If one or the other is not granted, we can submit the other one again in the fall.”
The projects being submitted would all be hot-mix asphalt projects, including gravel road upgrades or bigger repairs to roads in poor condition. In total, the projects account for about 14-15 miles of roadway, Smith said.
Last year, with the $1 million grant, the county was able to do 13.7 miles of asphalt paving.
Most of the work will be occurring on the west side as highway crews continue cycling around the county. Previously, a large amount of work had been done in the southeast and south. Now work is focused on west and in 2021 and 2022, the focus will shift to the north and northeast.
Roads included in this year’s projects include:
• C.R. 200W between S.R. 9 and C.R. 600S, 3.1 miles
• C.R. 700W between C.R. 100S and C.R. 400S, 3 miles
• C.R. 725W between Knapp Lake Road and Baseline Road, 0.9 miles
• Baseline Road between C.R. 725W and C.R. 675W, .4 miles
• C.R. 675W between Baseline Road and C.R. 100N, 1 mile
• C.R. 100N between S.R. 9 and C.R. 150E, 1.5 miles
• C.R. 150E between C.R. 100N and C.R. 175N
• C.R. 400S between C.R. 550W and C.R. 650W, 1 mile
• C.R. 600W between C.R. 350S and C.R. 400S, 0.5 miles
• C.R. 825W between C.R. 350S and C.R. 400S, 0.5 miles
• C.R. 1050 W between C.R. 200S and C.R. 275S, 0.8 miles
• C.R. 975W between C.R. 75N and Baseline Road, 0.8 miles
• Baseline Road between C.R. 975W and C.R. 950W, 0.3 miles
• C.R. 950W between Baseline Road and Knapp Lake Road, 0.2 miles
In an effort to utilize the entire $1 million grant, Smith also noted that he had pulled contingency costs out of his estimates. By removing that padding for changes or errors, Smith expects the actual bids might come in a little higher than his estimates, which is fine because the project can then be scaled to the money available.
The grant amount is for 75% of the actual construction cost only. If a project comes in more expensive, the grant only funds up to a maximum of $1 million and the locality must cover the difference.
But if the construction bid comes in lower, the award amount decreases to whatever 75% of that amount is.
This happened recently, for example, in Kendallville, where it received just shy of $1 million but the construction bids were only $1.08 million, which means the city will only utilize about $812,000 and have to send back $187,000 to INDOT.
“I took all the contingency out of the estimates so we won’t be returning any money,” Smith said. “We’ll likely have projects overrun, but they’ll be expected to overrun.”
In other business Monday, the commissioners:
• Heard from Smith that due to assessed value growth in Indiana, the construction amount that triggers a possible referendum for public building projects has increased to above $16 million.
That’s important, as the county is in the midst of planning to construct a new county government annex in Albion with an estimated price tag around $15 million. The county has been making efforts to keep the cost down in an effort to avoid a countywide vote on the project.
