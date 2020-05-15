ROME CITY — Jack Garrett is turning 100 and the Rome City community is hoping residents will come out to help him celebrant.
Garrett will celebrate his 100th birthday on May 18, but community members are planning a drive-by parade at his home Saturday.
A small parade of friends and fans will take place at 1 p.m. in front of his home at 790 Lakeside Drive, Rome City.
Garrett is a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor. He served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Saint Louis, the "Lucky Lou," a cruiser that participated in the battle and made it out relatively unscathed.
Garrett is a 70-year member of the Rome City American Legion Post 381 where he has served twice as the commander. He is a past president of the Rome City – Brimfield Lions Club and is still a member, as well as a past president of the Rome City Chamber of Commerce. Garrett also served as a torchbearer for the Indiana Bicentennial in 2016.
