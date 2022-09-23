KIMMELL — A head-on crash on U.S. 33 Friday morning killed an Osceola man.
Stephen T. Reinholtz, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred near the intersection of U.S. 33 and Albion Road.
According to a Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release, a preliminary investigation has found Reinholtz was driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan north on U.S. 33 at approximately 5:45 a.m. when for some unknown reason, he drove off the roadway onto the shoulder of the road.
The Caravan then came back onto the road, but then traveled left of center, hitting a southbound 2000 Kenworth semi tractor trailer head-on.
The driver of the semi was Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
The crash is being investigated by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Assisting at the scene were the Ligonier Police Department Ligonier Fire Department, Sparta Township Fire Department and Noble County EMS.
According to a Nixle alert, the roadway was re-opened at approximately 9:33 a.m.
