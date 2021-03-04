KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Corp. is embarking on a new journey focusing on students social, emotional and behavioral well being.
On a national average 40% of students report a lack of feeling of belonging at school, leaving educators and administrators to ask whether school is working for students.
East Noble High School Guidance Director Lindy Reeve-Munson said that statistic is probably close when talking about the East Noble School Corp. student body.
She said now with the pandemic and all of its challenges the percentage is probably even greater.
Reeve-Munson and East Noble Middle School Guidance Counselor Lisa Laur presented the topic to the East Noble School Corp. Board of Education Wednesday night.
“The supports we have in place aren’t as strong as what we think they need to be,” said Superintendent Ann Linson. “This is not an overnight initiative, this is a three to five year initiative.”
The new initiative’s mission is to reach students at their level helping them to feel like they belong at school. Support teams made up of staff, administrators and parents will work together at each building in the district to develop a strategy.
“I am super excited about this as a counselor. It is exciting this is what the district is focusing on,” said Laur.
The school district will be working with Till360, a consulting firm, helping school districts create a positive, equitable, high quality instruction and collaborative environment for students, staff and families.
Simply the initiative will help staff put forth the best practices to not only provide for a quality education, but also a quality emotional experience for students.
“Research is showing we are missing the mark by not focusing on this piece,” Laur said. “This is something the kids and families want, I think we are headed in the right direction. We need the students to have a sense of belonging.”
Laur said with COVID and the restriction that goes along with it now is the perfect time. She went on to say she has never had more students than this year coming to her feeling this way (not belonging).
“I have had multiple conversations with students this week about this,” she said.
Curtis Slater of Till360 said the goal is to create a teaching model around best practices. This is something that can’t be done overnight, hence the three to five year initiative.
Beverly Showers, a consultant in staff development and school improvement and Bruce Joyce, director of Booksend Laboratories, Pauma Valley, Calif. published findings, which stated for a child to learn something it must be repeated on average eight times. Adults take an average of 25 times.
For children to unlearn an old behavior and replace it with a new behavior, the new behavior must be repeated on average 28 times, according to findings from Harry Wong, educator and educational speaker, author.
“We need an environment where our educators support children when they make a mistake and help them to learn from it,” Slater said. “East Noble is doing amazing things, they are also making sure they are taking care of this silent killer. To change students’ behavior we need the adults to work alongside us.”
The initiative is in its infancy stages and will be expanded over the next several years. To help start the process the district will be having an e-learning day in April for staff development.
In other business Wednesday night:
• The board approved the retirement of three long time teachers with the district. Karen Keck, a math teacher at East Noble High School will be retiring at the end of the year after 38 years with the district. Andrew Bell, a social studies teacher at the high school, will retire after 38 years with the district. Jenifer Sabrosky, family & consumer science teacher at the high school is also retiring. She has been at the high school for 30 years. The final retirement was Debra Terrell who has taught family & consumer science for 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.