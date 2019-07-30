SHIPSHEWANA — LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity is getting ready to raise the money it will need to built its next two Habitat houses.
Habitat is hosting its 24th Annual LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity Benefit Auction this Friday at the Shipshewana Auction Barn, 345 S, Van Buren St., Shipshewana, starting at 4 p.m.
Hundreds of items are up for auction, including fine locally crafted furniture, dozens of locally made quilts, tools, household items and a brand new Amish buggy. In addition, the annual haystack dinner returns, as well as homemade ice cream, 4-H beef and pork, bake sale, tools, the gift certificate board all aimed at benefiting the local habitat chapter.
New this year, the auction will start at 4 p.m., one hour later than it traditionally started. And for the first time, food will all be served in the auction barn. Patrons will no longer have to run out to eat and then dash back into to keep an eye on the auction.
“We’ll all be under one roof,” said John Sisson, LCHFH executive director.
The auction typically raises about $40,000 for the organization.
For further information, log on to lagrangehabitat.org/auction or facebook.com/LagrangeCountyHabitatforHumanity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.